What is Rebecca Miller's Net Worth?

Rebecca Miller is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, author, and actress who has a combined net worth of $40 million with her husband, actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

Rebecca Miller has written and directed films including "Angela," "Personal Velocity," "The Ballad of Jack and Rose," "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee," "Maggie's Plan," and "She Came to Me."

Miller began her creative career as a painter and sculptor before acting in films and eventually moving behind the camera. Her work frequently focuses on women reinventing themselves, families operating under emotional pressure, and characters caught between independence and obligation.

She won the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize for "Personal Velocity" and later adapted her own novel "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" into a film starring Robin Wright. Miller also directed the HBO documentary "Arthur Miller: Writer," an intimate portrait of her father, playwright Arthur Miller, and the Apple TV documentary series "Mr. Scorsese."

In addition to filmmaking, Miller has published short stories, novels, and illustrated works. Her books include "Personal Velocity," "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee," "Jacob's Folly," and "Total."

Early Life

Rebecca Augusta Miller was born on September 15, 1962, in Roxbury, Connecticut. Her father was Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller, and her mother was Austrian-born Magnum photographer Inge Morath.

Miller grew up in an intellectually and artistically prominent household. Her father's plays included "Death of a Salesman," "The Crucible," and "A View from the Bridge," while her mother traveled internationally photographing political figures, artists, communities, and major historical events.

Miller attended Choate Rosemary Hall and later enrolled at Yale University. She studied painting and literature and graduated in 1985. While at Yale, she shared a room with future author Naomi Wolf.

After college, Miller received a fellowship to study abroad in Germany. She returned to New York and exhibited paintings and sculptures at galleries while beginning to explore film.

Acting Career

Miller studied filmmaking at the New School and made experimental short films. She also worked as an actress during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Her film credits included "The Murder of Mary Phagan," "Regarding Henry," "Consenting Adults," "Wind," and "The Pickle." She appeared opposite actors including Harrison Ford, Kevin Kline, and Peter Riegert.

Miller ultimately decided that acting was not the best outlet for her ideas. She became increasingly interested in writing, directing, and creating stories from the ground up.

"Angela" and "Personal Velocity"

Miller made her feature directing debut with "Angela" in 1995. The drama followed a young girl who develops intense religious beliefs while coping with her mother's mental illness.

"Angela" screened at the Sundance Film Festival and earned Miller the Filmmaker Trophy. She also received the Open Palm Award, now known as the Gotham Breakthrough Director Award.

Miller published the short-story collection "Personal Velocity" in 2001. She adapted three of its stories into the 2002 film "Personal Velocity," starring Kyra Sedgwick, Parker Posey, and Fairuza Balk.

The film was shot using digital cameras on a budget below $500,000. It won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and the John Cassavetes Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.

"The Ballad of Jack and Rose" and "Proof"

Miller wrote and directed "The Ballad of Jack and Rose," released in 2005. Daniel Day-Lewis starred as a terminally ill environmentalist raising his teenage daughter in an isolated former commune. The cast also included Camilla Belle, Catherine Keener, Paul Dano, and Ryan McDonald.

That year, Miller wrote the screenplay for "Proof," based on David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Directed by John Madden, the film starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Hope Davis.

"The Private Lives of Pippa Lee"

Miller published the novel "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" and adapted it into a 2009 film. Robin Wright played a woman reconsidering her identity after moving with her significantly older husband into a retirement community.

The ensemble cast included Alan Arkin, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Julianne Moore, Blake Lively, Maria Bello, and Monica Bellucci. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Miller followed with the novel "Jacob's Folly," a story involving an 18th-century French Jewish peddler reincarnated as a fly in modern-day Long Island.

"Maggie's Plan" and "She Came to Me"

Miller wrote, directed, and produced the 2015 romantic comedy "Maggie's Plan." Greta Gerwig starred as a woman who decides to have a child on her own before becoming involved with a married professor played by Ethan Hawke. Julianne Moore portrayed his formidable wife.

The film was one of Miller's most accessible comedies and received strong reviews for its performances and unconventional approach to marriage and parenthood.

Her 2023 film "She Came to Me" starred Peter Dinklage as an opera composer suffering from creative block. The cast included Marisa Tomei, Anne Hathaway, Joanna Kulig, and Brian d'Arcy James. Bruce Springsteen wrote and performed the film's closing song, "Addicted to Romance."

Documentaries

Miller directed "Arthur Miller: Writer," which premiered on HBO in 2018. She assembled footage she had recorded of her father over several decades, combining family conversations, archival material, and reflections on his writing.

She later directed "Mr. Scorsese," a five-part documentary series about Martin Scorsese. Miller interviewed Scorsese for approximately 20 hours over five years and spoke with collaborators including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, and Thelma Schoonmaker.

Personal Life

Rebecca Miller met Daniel Day-Lewis while he was preparing to star in the film adaptation of Arthur Miller's play "The Crucible." They married in November 1996.

The couple has two sons, Ronan and Cashel. Miller is also the stepmother of Day-Lewis' son Gabriel-Kane from his relationship with Isabelle Adjani.

Miller and Day-Lewis have maintained homes in Ireland and New York. They have generally alternated major projects so that one parent could remain more available to their children.