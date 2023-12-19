What Is Peter Farrelly's Net Worth?

Peter Farrelly is an American director, screenwriter, producer, and novelist who has a net worth of $40 million. Peter Farrelly is best known for being one of the Farrelly brothers along with his brother, Bobby Farrelly. The Farrelly brothers have directed, produced, and/or written the films "Dumb and Dumber" (1994), "Kingpin" (1996), "There's Something About Mary" (1998), "Outside Providence" (1999), "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000), "Osmosis Jones" (2001), "Shallow Hal" (2001), "Stuck on You" (2003), "Fever Pitch" (2005), "The Ringer" (2005), "The Heartbreak Kid" (2007), "Hall Pass" (2011), "The Three Stooges" (2012), and "Dumb and Dumber To" (2014).

Peter co-wrote, directed, and produced the 2018 film "Green Book," which earned him two Academy Awards. He also served as an executive producer on the animated television series "Ozzy & Drix" from 2002 to 2004. The series was based on "Osmosis Jones," and it received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program. Farrelly was a producer and director on the TV shows "Loudermilk" (2017–2021) and "Lucky Hank" (2023) and the film "Movie 43" (2013), and he wrote and directed the film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" (2022). Peter has published the novels "Outside Providence" (1988) and "The Comedy Writer" (1998).

Early Life

Peter Farrelly was born Peter John Farrelly on December 17, 1956, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He is the son of nurse practitioner Mariann Neary and doctor Robert Farrelly, and he grew up in Cumberland, Rhode Island, with siblings Bobby, Cindy, Beth, and Kathy. Sadly, Kathy passed away from heart failure in 2017. Peter attended Kent School, and after graduating in 1975, he studied accounting at Providence College. He later attended Columbia University, where he earned a master's degree in fine arts in 1986.

Career

Peter made his directorial debut with the 1994 Jim Carrey & Jeff Daniels comedy "Dumb and Dumber," which he co-wrote with his brother, Bobby, and Bennett Yellin. The film grossed $247.3 million at the box office, and Peter and Bobby co-directed the 2014 sequel, "Dumb and Dumber To." The second Farrelly brothers film was 1996's "Kingpin," which they directed together. Next, they wrote, directed, and produced the 1998 hit "There's Something About Mary," which brought in $369.9 million at the box office and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Peter and Bobby wrote and produced 1999's "Outside Providence," then they returned to directing and reunited with Jim Carrey with 2000's "Me, Myself & Irene," which they also wrote and produced. Peter and Bobby directed the live-action parts of the 2001 film "Osmosis Jones," and that year they also saw the release of "Shallow Hal," which they wrote, directed, and produced. They wrote, produced, and directed the 2003 conjoined twin comedy "Stuck on You," and in 2005, they directed the Drew Barrymore-Jimmy Fallon film "Fever Pitch" and produced the sports comedy "The Ringer." The Farrelly brothers teamed back up with "There's Something About Mary" star Ben Stiller with "The Heartbreak Kid," which they wrote and directed, then they wrote, directed, and produced 2011's "Hall Pass" and 2012's "The Three Stooges."

Peter directed "The Pitch," "The Catch," and "Truth or Dare" segments of the 2013 anthology film "Movie 43," and he directed, co-wrote, and produced the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Green Book." The critically-acclaimed biographical film starred Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, won more than 40 awards, and grossed $321.8 million at the box office. Farrelly co-wrote and directed the 2022 Zac Efron-Russell Crowe film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," which earned a Humanitas Prize nomination for Comedy Feature Film. In September 2022, it was reported that Peter would be directing the fantasy film "Ricky Stanicky," and that he was in talks with Efron and John Cena to star. In March 2023, it was announced that the Farrelly brothers would be directing "Shallow Hal" star Jack Black in the holiday comedy "Dear Santa."

Personal Life & Real Estate

Peter married Melinda Kocsis on December 31, 1996, and they have welcomed daughter Apple and son Bob together.

In 1998, some of Farrelly's colleagues told "Newsweek" that Peter and Bobby "liked to use ruses to get people to look at Farrelly's penis." People who have been tricked as part of this ruse include "There's Something About Mary" star Cameron Diaz and film executive Tom Rothman. Peter later issued a statement in which he said, "I was an idiot. I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny, and the truth is, I'm embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I'm deeply sorry." Farrelly is a supporter of disability rights, and in 2020, he and Bobby were honored with the Morton E. Ruderman Award for Inclusion of People with Disabilities.

In March 2018 Peter and Melinda paid $2.38 million for a home in Ojai, California. They also own a one acre oceanfront property on Martha's Vineyard, which they bought in 2016 for an undisclosed sum and today is worth $7-8 million.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Farrelly won two Academy Awards for "Green Book," Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Original Screenplay. "Green Book" also earned him awards from the Golden Globes, Austin Film Festival, Denver International Film Festival, Hollywood Film Awards, New Orleans Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, PGA Awards, Philadelphia Film Festival, St. Louis International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Boston Film Festival, Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, Virginia Film Festival, Capri, Hollywood, Mill Valley Film Festival, Twin Cities Film Fest, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, and Middleburg Film Festival. Peter received nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, David di Donatello Awards, Directors Guild of America, Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, Satellite Awards, Danish Film Awards, San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Writers Guild of America, Amanda Awards (Norway), Kinema Junpo Awards, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards, North Texas Film Critics Association, Online Film & Television Association, Gold Derby Awards, Hawaii Film Critics Society, and Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards for the film as well.

Farrelly earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program for "Ozzy & Drix" in 2003 and 2004, and he received a Sports Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sports Documentary as an executive producer of "The Lost Son of Havana" in 2010. In 1994, Peter and Bobby earned an Honorable Mention (The Next Ten Best Picture Contenders) from the Awards Circuit Community Awards for "Dumb and Dumber." For "There's Something About Mary," the duo won a Vision Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures at the PGA Awards and received a Boston Society of Film Critics Award nomination for Best Screenplay. The Farrelly brothers won the award for Screenwriter of the Year at the 1999 ShoWest Convention, and at the 2001 Montréal Comedy Festival, they earned the Just For Laughs Award for "Osmosis Jones." The Media Access Awards have honored Peter with the Norman Lear – Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award (2015) and the IMDbPro – Media Access Award for Excellence in Directing (2022).