What is Patty Jenkins' Net Worth and Salary?

Patty Jenkins is an American film director and writer who has a net worth of $25 million. Patty Jenkins is probably best known for directing 2017's "Wonder Woman" and 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984. Jenkins was paid $1 million for the first installment, which went on to earn $820 million worldwide. For the sequel, her salary was bumped to $9 million. Patty also directed the 2003 award-winning film "Monster," based on the life of prostitute and serial killer Aileen Wuornos, which starred Charlize Theron.

Early Years

Patricia Lea Jenkins, professionally known as Patty Jenkins, was born on July 24, 1971, on an Air Force base in Victorville, California. Her father, William Jenkins, was a United States Air Force veteran fighter pilot who served in the Vietnam War, while her mother, Emily (Roth) Jenkins, was an environmental scientist overseeing the cleanup of Superfund sites for the Environmental Protection Agency. She has two sisters, Elaine and Jessica. As a military child, Jenkins frequently relocated with her family. When she was seven years old, her father was killed during maneuvers. Until her final year of high school, she attended school in Lawrence, Kansas, where her family had been living at the time of her father's death. Her mother later moved the children to Washington, D.C., where Jenkins finished high school before enrolling at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art—a private school in Lower Manhattan, New York. In 1993, Jenkins graduated with an undergraduate degree in painting. She continued working at the production company, where she had been an intern since 1991. There, she received training as a first and second assistant camera operator, and it was eventually suggested that she pursue directing. In 2000, she graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory, a private film school in Los Angeles, California, with a master's degree in directing.

From Unknown Intern to "Wonder Woman"

Patty Jenkins directed her first two short films in 2001: "Just Drive" and "Velocity Rules." She wrote and directed her first feature film in 2003—the American biographical crime drama "Monster"—starring Charlize Theron as serial killer Aileen Wuornos and Christina Ricci as her girlfriend. The film was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the top ten films of 2003. It was nominated for dozens of awards and won several. Jenkins herself was nominated for a Golden Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, as well as multiple other awards, including an Edgar Allan Poe Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and an Independent Spirit Award for both Best First Screenplay and Best First Feature. In 2006, Jenkins directed two episodes of the HBO comedy-drama series "Entourage." After a few film projects fell through, Jenkins turned her focus to television. In 2011, she directed Segment Pearl, one of five segments in the anthology film "Five," which explored the impact of breast cancer on people's lives. That same year, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for directing the pilot episode of the crime drama series "The Killing."

Jenkins was hired to direct the 2013 film "Thor: The Dark World" but stepped away due to creative differences. In 2015, she returned to film, taking on the role of director for the DC Comics superhero film "Wonder Woman." As the first female director of a studio superhero movie, she broke records upon its 2017 release, achieving the biggest domestic opening for a female-directed film and becoming the highest-grossing female-directed film of all time. Later that year, Jenkins directed the premiere episode of the biographical crime drama series "I Am the Night," a six-part television series written by her husband. She was ranked seventh runner-up for Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year.

In 2020, Jenkins directed "Wonder Woman 1984" and made history again by successfully negotiating a salary between $7 million and $9 million, equal to what a male director would have been paid. The film became one of the five highest-grossing superhero movies of all time. That same year, she was hired to direct "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron." After Disney delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts, it was ultimately removed from their schedule. However, in 2024, Jenkins announced that the film was back in active development.

Jenkins also worked as an executive producer on multiple projects: 2022 – "Doug Ever After" (drama short); 2023 – "Poolman" (American comedy-mystery film); 2024 – "Tea" (drama short); 2025 – "What's the Deal with Birds?" (comedy short). Although it was expected that Jenkins would direct "Wonder Woman 3," the DC Universe was overhauled, and Jenkins has stated that her involvement in the franchise is uncertain.

Awards & Nominations

Having been nominated for over forty major awards in the television and film industry, Patty Jenkins has won nearly two dozen, including the LA Femme International Film Festival Award, Director's Guild of America Award, Cannes Film Festival Award, and Comic Book Film Award.

Causes & Advocacy

Patty Jenkins supports the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which helps former prisoners reintegrate into society. She has organized screenings of "Wonder Woman" at women's prisons and has personally mentored formerly incarcerated individuals. Jenkins is also an advocate for gender equality in Hollywood, using her platform to address wage disparities, unfair hiring practices, and the lack of women in leadership roles.

Personal Life

On September 1, 2007, Patty Jenkins married Harvard graduate, writer, and producer Sam Sheridan. Their wedding was held at Presidio Chapel in Santa Barbara and was officiated by a minister from the United Church of Christ. Sheridan has had a diverse career, previously working as a firefighter in New Mexico's Gila National Forest and serving in the Merchant Marines. The couple has one child together, a son named Asa, who is an actor and played Jace Valentine in "Wonder Woman 1984."

Real Estate

In July 2020, Patty paid $6.4 million for a mansion in Santa Monica, California.