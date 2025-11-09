What is Mike Clattenburg's net worth and salary?

Mike Clattenburg is a Canadian television and film director who has a net worth of $10 million. Mike Clattenburg is best known as the creator and original director of the hit mockumentary series "Trailer Park Boys," one of Canada's most successful and enduring comedy franchises. Clattenburg's distinctive style—blending documentary realism, improvisation, and offbeat humor—helped define the tone of the series and turn it into a global cult favorite. Over his career, he has directed feature films, music videos, and television shows including "Black Jesus" for Adult Swim and "Crawford" for CBC. His work is celebrated for capturing the absurdity and humanity of working-class life with authenticity and wit.

Early Life

Mike Clattenburg was born in 1967 in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada. From an early age, he displayed a strong interest in storytelling and filmmaking. Before his breakthrough in television, Clattenburg gained hands-on experience working in local broadcast production, where he directed and edited regional programs. His creative instincts and technical skill eventually led him toward comedy and narrative filmmaking, often drawing inspiration from the blue-collar East Coast environment where he grew up.

Career Beginnings

Clattenburg's early career included directing and producing local television content for CBC Halifax, which allowed him to refine his visual style and sense of timing. During the 1990s, he began creating independent short films that showcased his raw, improvised comedic sensibility. One of those shorts, "The Cart Boy" (1995), featured future collaborators Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith in their first on-screen appearances together. The short's documentary-style humor would become the foundation for his next major project.

In 1999, Clattenburg wrote and directed the low-budget feature film "Trailer Park Boys," a mockumentary about two small-time criminals living in a fictional Nova Scotia trailer park. The movie quickly developed a cult following, earning him the opportunity to expand the concept into a television series.

Trailer Park Boys

In 2001, Clattenburg launched "Trailer Park Boys" as a television series on the Canadian network Showcase. The show followed Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles—three scheming but good-hearted troublemakers navigating life in Sunnyvale Trailer Park. Its gritty realism, handheld cinematography, and largely improvised dialogue distinguished it from traditional sitcoms.

Clattenburg served as creator, executive producer, writer, and director through the show's original run from 2001 to 2007. Under his creative leadership, "Trailer Park Boys" evolved into a national sensation and one of the most acclaimed Canadian comedies ever made. Its success spawned international fan bases, live tours, and theatrical films, including "Trailer Park Boys: The Movie" (2006) and "Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day" (2009). The series was praised for its authentic portrayal of working-class characters and for elevating Canadian comedy to international prominence.

After the show's seventh season, Clattenburg stepped back from daily involvement in the franchise, allowing the cast to take ownership of the intellectual property. However, his creative fingerprints remained deeply embedded in its tone and direction.

Other Film and Television Work

Following his success with "Trailer Park Boys," Clattenburg continued to create and direct both comedic and dramatic projects. In 2011, he directed the satirical war film "Afghan Luke," starring Nick Stahl, which explored the moral challenges faced by journalists covering modern conflicts.

He later co-created and directed "Black Jesus" (2014–2019) for Adult Swim with Aaron McGruder, the creator of "The Boondocks." The controversial but critically praised show reimagined Jesus Christ as a modern-day figure living in Compton, blending irreverent humor with social commentary.

In 2018, Clattenburg co-created and directed the CBC comedy series "Crawford," starring Jill Hennessy and John Carroll Lynch. The show mixed family dysfunction with absurdist humor, further cementing his reputation as one of Canada's most inventive comedy storytellers.

Directing Style and Influence

Clattenburg is widely credited with redefining Canadian television comedy. His approach emphasizes realism, improvised dialogue, and flawed but relatable characters. By eschewing polished production values in favor of authenticity, he helped create a new comedic language that inspired shows such as "Letterkenny," "People Just Do Nothing," and other mockumentary-style comedies. His ability to find humor in everyday dysfunction has made him one of the most influential Canadian comedy directors of his generation.

Personal Life

Mike Clattenburg is married to producer and writer Stephanie Clattenburg, who has collaborated with him on several projects. The couple lives in Nova Scotia, maintaining close ties to the region that inspired much of his creative work. Known for his private nature, Clattenburg generally avoids the spotlight, preferring to let his work speak for itself.