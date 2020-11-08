Mike Binder net worth: Mike Binder is an American film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, and stand up comic who has a net worth of $2 million. He is perhaps best known for the TV series The Mind of the Married Man.

Mike Binder was born in Detroit, Michigan in June 1958. He wrote and produced the film Coupe de Ville in 1990. Binder wrote and directed the movies Crossing the Bridge in 1992 and Indian Summer in 1993. In 1994 he directed and starred in the movie Blankman. Mike Binder starred in, wrote, and directed the film The Sex Monster in 1999. He appeared in the movie The Contender in 2000. Binder created, starred in, wrote, and directed the TV series The Mind of the Married Man from 2001 to 2002. In 2001 he starred in, wrote, and directed the film Fourplay. Binder appeared in the 2002 film Minority Report. He starred in, wrote, and directed the movies The Upside of Anger in 2005, Man About Town in 2006, and Reign Over Me in 2007. Mike Binder appeared in the movie The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in 2009. In 2014 he wrote, produced, and directed the film Black or White. Mike Binder directed episodes of the TV series Nashville from 2017 to 2018 and the film Paper Tiger in 2019.