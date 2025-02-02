Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Max Landis's Net Worth?

Max Landis is a filmmaker who has a net worth of $6 million. Max Landis has written such films as "Chronicle," "American Ultra," "Victor Frankenstein," and "Me Him Her," the lattermost of which he also directed. On television, he created the series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" and executive-produced the first two seasons of "Channel Zero." Landis's career was mostly stalled in the late 2010s after he faced allegations of sexual assault by multiple women.

Early Life and Education

Max Landis was born on August 3, 1985 in Beverly Hills, California to costume designer Deborah Nadoolman and filmmaker John Landis. As a teenager, Landis attended Beverly Hills High School for a while before going to a therapeutic boarding school in Connecticut to deal with his cyclothymia and dysgraphia. He still ended up graduating from Beverly Hills High School. For his higher education, Landis attended the University of Miami.

Career Beginnings

Landis began his career in show business as a kid, appearing in small parts in his father's films "The Stupids" (1996) and "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998). Later, in 2005, he collaborated with his father to write an episode of the television horror anthology series "Masters of Horror."

Film Career

Landis had his career breakthrough as the screenwriter of the 2012 found footage superhero film "Chronicle." Directed by Josh Trank, the film focuses on a trio of Seattle high school students who gain telekinetic powers. It stars Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, and Michael B. Jordan. "Chronicle" earned positive reviews from critics and was a box-office hit. Also in 2012, Landis wrote and directed the short film "The Death and Return of Superman," which was released on YouTube. After a break, he returned in 2015 with multiple projects. First, he wrote and directed the YouTube short film "Wrestling Isn't Wrestling," about WWE professional wrestler Triple H. Landis next wrote and directed the comedy "Me Him Her," starring Luke Bracey, Dustin Milligan, and Emily Meade. August saw the release of the stoner spy action comedy "American Ultra," written by Landis and directed by Nima Nourizadeh, and starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart. Landis's final two films of 2015 were the romantic action comedy "Mr. Right," which he wrote and Paco Cabezas directed; and the science-fantasy horror film "Victor Frankenstein," which he wrote and Paul McGuigan directed.

Landis wrote the screenplay for the 2017 fantasy action film "Bright," at the time the most expensive film produced by Netflix. Directed by David Ayer and starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, it centers on an LAPD police officer and his orc partner who are tasked with protecting an elf girl and a magic wand. Although widely panned by critics, "Bright" was reportedly a big hit with audiences on Netflix. Landis went on to write a draft of the screenplay for the action horror film "Shadow in the Cloud," but he was removed from the project amid sexual assault accusations. The script was rewritten by Roseanne Liang, but Landis still earned credit as a screenwriter. Released in early 2021 after a premiere in 2020, "Shadow in the Cloud" stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a flight officer who comes across an evil gremlin while on a top-secret mission in the Pacific during World War II.

Television Career

In 2016, Landis created the science-fiction detective series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency," based on the novel series by Douglas Adams. Starring Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks, and Jade Eshete, among others, the show ran for two seasons on BBC America. Meanwhile, Landis executive-produced the first two seasons of the Syfy horror anthology series "Channel Zero."

Comic Books

Beyond the screen, Landis has authored some limited comic book series. His first was "Back to Mysterious Island," based on the Jules Verne novel and published in 2008. Landis subsequently wrote "SCP-2137 – The Forensic Ghost of Tupac Shakur," which came out in 2014. Two years later, DC Comics published his series "Superman: American Alien." Landis also wrote "Green Valley" for Image Comics.

Sexual Assault Allegations

In late 2017, Landis was accused of sexual assault by his former coworker Anna Akana. After that, several figures in the entertainment industry confirmed that Landis had a reputation for abusing women, and that it was an "open secret." In 2019, Landis's former girlfriend Whitney Moore came forward with allegations of sexual assault, and that was followed by several further accounts from other women of sexual and emotional abuse. As a result, Landis was dropped by his management company.