Len Wiseman Net Worth

What is Len Wiseman's net worth?

Len Wiseman is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Len Wiseman is best known for building slick, stylized action franchises that blend comic book aesthetics with large-scale studio filmmaking. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s with the creation of the "Underworld" franchise, a gothic action series that became a durable global property and helped redefine the look of modern supernatural blockbusters. Wiseman's work is characterized by its polished visual style, heavy atmosphere, and emphasis on world-building, qualities that made him a sought-after director for high-concept action projects.

Beyond "Underworld," Wiseman established himself as a dependable studio filmmaker with "Live Free or Die Hard," one of the most commercially successful entries in the long-running "Die Hard" series. He later expanded into science fiction with "Total Recall," a big-budget reboot that further cemented his reputation for handling effects-driven productions. In addition to directing, Wiseman has played a significant behind-the-scenes role as a producer, overseeing multiple franchise installments and contributing to television projects rooted in genre storytelling. While his films have often drawn mixed critical reactions, his career has been defined by longevity, box office viability, and a consistent ability to deliver visually distinctive action entertainment.

Early Life

Len Ryan Wiseman was born on March 4, 1973, in Fremont, California. His father worked as a master prop builder, a background that exposed Wiseman to the technical and practical side of filmmaking from an early age. Growing up around film sets and production environments gave him early insight into how movies were physically constructed, an experience that would later influence his visually driven directing style.

Wiseman attended De Anza College before enrolling at San Jose State University, where he studied film and television. After college, he began working his way through the industry in technical and assistant roles, gaining hands-on experience that helped him understand both the creative and logistical demands of large productions.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Before becoming a director, Wiseman worked in various crew positions, including prop and assistant roles on high-profile films such as "Independence Day" and "Stargate." These experiences placed him inside major studio productions and allowed him to observe blockbuster filmmaking at scale.

His directing breakthrough came in 2003 with "Underworld," a film he developed with screenwriter Danny McBride and producer Kevin Grevioux. The movie introduced a dark, stylized conflict between vampires and werewolves, anchored by a strong visual identity and action-forward storytelling. Despite modest expectations, "Underworld" became a surprise commercial success and launched a long-running franchise.

The "Underworld" Franchise

Wiseman directed the first two films in the series, "Underworld" and "Underworld: Evolution," helping establish the franchise's signature look and mythology. The films performed strongly at the box office relative to their budgets and developed a loyal fan base. Although Wiseman did not direct later installments, he remained closely involved as a producer, overseeing the franchise's creative direction and expansion.

The success of "Underworld" elevated Wiseman's standing in Hollywood and demonstrated his ability to originate and sustain a profitable genre franchise, a skill that studios value highly.

Mainstream Studio Success

In 2007, Wiseman was selected to direct "Live Free or Die Hard," marking his entry into one of Hollywood's most recognizable action franchises. The film modernized the series for a digital-era audience and became one of the highest-grossing entries in the franchise. Its commercial performance significantly broadened Wiseman's profile and positioned him as a reliable director for major studio action films.

He followed this with "Total Recall" in 2012, a reimagining of the classic science fiction film. While critical response was mixed, the project reinforced Wiseman's reputation for managing complex visual effects and large-scale production logistics.

Producing and Television Work

In addition to directing, Wiseman has maintained a steady career as a producer. He has served as an executive producer on multiple "Underworld" sequels and has been involved in developing television projects rooted in science fiction and action genres. His producing work reflects a continued interest in serialized storytelling and franchise development rather than standalone prestige films.

Personal Life

Wiseman married actress Kate Beckinsale in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Underworld." Their relationship became closely associated with the franchise's public image. They divorced in 2019.