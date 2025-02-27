What is Josef Fares's net worth?

Josef Fares is a Swedish Assyrian film director who has a net worth of $20 million. Josef Fares is a Lebanese-Swedish game designer and film director known for his innovative approach to interactive storytelling and his outspoken personality. His brother is actor Fares Fares. They have collaborated frequently throughout their respective careers.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1977, Fares immigrated to Sweden as a child and later established himself as a successful filmmaker before transitioning to video game development. His groundbreaking work includes critically acclaimed games like "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons," "A Way Out," and "It Takes Two," the latter winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. Fares' distinctive style emphasizes cooperative gameplay, emotional narratives, and pushing the boundaries of interactive media. His studio, Hazelight, has become synonymous with innovative cooperative experiences, while his passionate and sometimes controversial public persona has made him a memorable figure in the gaming industry.

Early Life and Immigration

Josef Fares was born in Lebanon during a time of civil unrest. At age 10, he and his family fled the war-torn country and settled in Örebro, Sweden. This dramatic uprooting would later influence themes of family, connection, and perseverance in his creative work. Growing up as an immigrant in Sweden, Fares developed a unique cultural perspective that would inform his storytelling approach across different mediums.

Film Career

Before entering the video game industry, Fares established himself as a respected filmmaker in Sweden. His directorial debut, "Jalla! Jalla!" (2000), was a commercial and critical success that dealt with cultural identity and relationships. He followed this with "Kopps" (2003) and "Leo" (2007), further establishing his talent for blending humor with heartfelt storytelling. His films often explored themes of cultural clash, family dynamics, and personal identity—themes that would later appear in his games.

Transition to Game Development

In 2013, Fares made a surprising career pivot by partnering with Starbreeze Studios to create "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons." This puzzle-adventure game utilized an innovative control scheme where players simultaneously controlled two brothers using different sides of the controller. The game earned critical acclaim for its emotional storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics, winning numerous awards and establishing Fares as a fresh voice in game development.

Hazelight Studios and Cooperative Innovation

Following the success of "Brothers," Fares founded Hazelight Studios in 2014 to focus exclusively on creating cooperative gaming experiences. The studio's first title, "A Way Out" (2018), was a prison break narrative that could only be played cooperatively, either online or in local split-screen. The game's emphasis on synchronization between players and cinematic storytelling reflected Fares' background in filmmaking.

In 2021, Hazelight released "It Takes Two," a cooperative action-adventure platformer about a married couple on the brink of divorce who are magically transformed into dolls. The game received universal acclaim for its variety of gameplay mechanics, emotional storytelling, and innovative cooperative elements, ultimately winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021—a significant achievement for a purely cooperative game.

Public Persona and Industry Impact

Fares has become known for his passionate and unfiltered personality, particularly after his memorable appearance at The Game Awards 2017, where his enthusiasm and colorful language created a viral moment. His outspoken criticism of the Academy Awards ("F*** the Oscars!") and his willingness to express unvarnished opinions about the gaming industry have made him a distinctive voice among developers.

Despite—or perhaps because of—his unconventional approach, Fares has become an influential figure advocating for games as an artistic medium and pushing for more innovative interactive experiences. His insistence on making games that challenge conventional design principles has inspired many developers to take creative risks.