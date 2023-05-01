Joel Coen net worth

What is Joel Coen's Net Worth?

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Nov 29, 1954 (68 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Park Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Film Editor, Television producer, Actor Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Coen was born on November 29, 1954 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. He was born to parents Rena and Edward Coen. His mother worked as an art historian at St. Cloud State University while his father was a professor of economics at the University of Minnesota. He grew up with his older sister, Deborah, and his younger brother, Ethan. The family is of Eastern European Ashkenazi Jewish descent. Coen developed an early interest in film and cinema, as he grew up watching Italian films and comedies with his brother. In the mid-1960s, while a teenager, Coen saved up his money from mowing lawns in order to buy a Super 8 camera. With his brother, he began remaking movies that they had seen on television. They also created original films and had their friends star in them.

Coen attended St. Louis Park High School and graduated in 1973. He then attended Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Afterward, he spent four years in the undergraduate film program at New York University. In 1979, he briefly enrolled in the graduate film program at the University of Texas as Austin. However, he left the school after nine months.

Career

After finishing at NYU, Coen began working as a production assistant on a number of industrial films and music videos. He also began working as a film editor during this time and worked as a co-editor on Sam Raimi's film "The Evil Dead" in 1981.

Coen then began working with his brother, Ethan, on their own films. In 1984, the brothers wrote and directed "Blood Simple," their first commercial film. The film was set in Texas and starred Frances McDormand who Coen later married. In 1985, the brothers wrote the film "Crimewave" which was directed by Sam Raimi. The same year, the brothers made a cameo appearance in "Spies Like Us." In 1987, the brothers released the film "Raising Arizona" starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter.

In 1990, they created the film "Miller's Crossing" which starred Albert Finney, Gabriel Byrne, and John Turturro. The film is about feuding gangsters during the Prohibition era and is inspired by the novels "Red Harvest" and "The Glass Key." The next year, the released the film "Barton Fink," which was a critical success and won three major awards at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, including the Palme d'Or. Additionally, it won multiple Oscar nominations. The film marked the brothers' first collaboration with cinematographer Roger Deakins, with whom they would collaborate with many more times over the next 25 years.

The next film Joel and Ethan released came in 1994, "The Hudsucker Proxy." The film was a box office bomb, despite its starring cast of Paul Newman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. In 1996, they experienced greater success with the crime thriller "Fargo." It starred William H. Macy and Frances McDormand and was both a critical and commercial success. It received a BAFTA award and an award at Cannes for direction as well as two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress.

The brothers' next film was "The Big Lebowski" in 1998 starring Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, and John Goodman. Though it originally received mixed reviews, it has since become both a fan and critical favorite and is considered a classic cult film. It has inspired the annual festival, Lebowski Fest, since 2002.

In 2000, the brothers released "O Brother, Where Art Though?" The film is loosely based on Homer's "Odyssey" and is set in Mississippi, starring George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson, and John Tuturro. In 2003, they directed "Intolerable Cruelty" and also rewrote "Bad Santa." The following year, in 2004, the Coens made the film "The Ladykillers" starring Tom Hanks. In 2007, the released "No Country for Old Men" starring Josh Brolin, Jarvier Bardem, and Tommy Lee Jones and based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name.

In 2008, the brothers released "Burn After Reading" starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. They then directed "A Serious Man" in 2009. The following year, in 2010, the brothers released "True Grit," a film based on the 1968 novel of the same name by Charles Portis.

In 2013, the released "Inside Llewyn Davis" which is loosely based on the life of Dave Van Ronk. It won the Grand Prix at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The next year, they executive produced "Fargo," a television series inspired by their original film. In 2015, they co-wrote the screenplay "Bridge of Spies," which was directed by Steven Spielberg. The same year, they released "Hail, Caesar!" In 2018, they directed "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," which was released on Netflix.

In March of 2019, Coen directed an adaptation of "Macbeth" called "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which was his first directorial effort without his brother.

Personal Life

In 1979, Coen married a woman and followed her to the University of Texas at Austin where she was enrolled in a linguistics program and he enrolled in a film program. However, their marriage ended after only nine months.

In 1984, he married actress Frances McDormand. In 1995, they adopted a son, Pedro McDormand Coen, from Paraguay when the boy was six months old. The family resides in Marin County, California.