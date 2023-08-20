Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Oct 15, 1976 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Concord Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Actor, Television producer, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jody Hill's Net Worth

What is Jody Hill's net worth?

Jody Hill is an American screenwriter and director who has a net worth of $10 million. Jody Hill first gained recognition after writing, directing, and starring in the 2006 independent film, "The Foot Fist Way," with fellow comedian Danny McBride. The film was based on his experiences as a Taekwondo instructor and black belt. Jody gained even wider recognition as the writer and director of the successful independent film, "Observe and Report". The film, which starred Seth Rogen, was released in 2009. That same year, he co-created and began producing and starring in the series, "Eastbound and Down". Jody and Danny McBride would go on to create "Vice Principals," and "The Righteous Gemstones."

Early Life

Jody Hill was born on October 15, 1976 in Concord, North Carolina. He attended high school there and then enrolled at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He went to school with future collaborators Ben Best and Danny McBride.

Career

In 2006, Hill made his first film, "The Foot Fist Way." The film was seen by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and the two bought the distributing rights to the film. Hill was later invited to the set of "Knocked Up." There, he met his future collaborator, Seth Rogan. Hill was asked to make a cameo appearance with his writing partner, Ben Best, in Rogan's next film. The film was called "Superbad" and Hill played the role of Tut Long John Silver. Hill later cast Rogan as the leading man in his film "Observe and Report." Hill had specifically written the role with Rogan in mind. The film opened in the fourth spot at the box office.

In 2009, Hill worked with the musical group The Avett Brothers and directed the music video for their song "Slight Figure of Speech." The next year, he directed the parody music video "Swagger Wagon" as part of Saatchi & Saatchi's campaign for the Sienna SE minivan from Toyota. The same year, he also co-created the HBO show "Eastbound & Down." He acted as the executive producer and directed 16 episodes of the show. The show starred Danny McBride, whom Hill had met while in college. The show concluded its fourth season in 2013.

Hill worked again with McBride on his next film, "L.A.P.I." For this film, Hill did not direct but rather worked as a writer. It was also the first film produced by Rough House Pictures, the production company created by Hill, McBride, and David Gordon Green. In 2014, Hill and McBride again collaborated by creating the comedy series "Vice Principals" for HBO. The show starred McBride and premiered in July of 2016. It was renewed for a second season which concluded in November of 2017.

Hill then began working on a new show, "The Righteous Gemstones." The series was created by McBride, who also starred in the show. Hill worked as an executive producer on the show and also directed a number of episodes. Additionally, he acted in the show as the character of Levi. The series follows a famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists and premiered on HBO in August of 2019. It received positive reviews and was renewed for a second season in 2022 and a third season in 2023.

Personal Life

Hill was in a long-term relationship with actress Collette Wolfe. Wolfe had appeared in his movies "Observe and Report" and "The Foot Fist Way." In 2012, the couple married in Cabo San Lucas but later divorced. He enjoys taekwondo and has a third degree black belt in the sport.