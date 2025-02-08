What is Jay Roach's Net Worth?

Jay Roach is a film director and producer who has a net worth of $100 million. Jay Roach is known for directing the films in the "Austin Powers" series as well as such titles as "Meet the Parents," "Meet the Fockers," "Trumbo," and "Bombshell." He also directed and produced the acclaimed HBO political drama television films "Recount," "Game Change," and "All the Way," earning him six Emmy Award nominations and four wins between them. Among his other credits, Roach directed the short-lived comedy television series "The Brink" and "High Desert."

Early Life and Education

Jay Roach was born Mathew Jay Roach on June 14, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where his father worked in the military. After graduating from Eldorado High School in 1975, he went to Stanford University, from which he obtained his BA degree. Roach went on to earn his MFA degree in film production from the University of Southern California in 1986.

Film Career

Roach made his directorial debut in 1990 with the comedy film "Zoo Radio." He went on to co-write the screenplay to the action thriller "Blown Away," which came out in 1994. Roach had his career breakthrough in 1997 as the director of the spy comedy "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," starring Mike Myers as the titular secret agent and his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil. The film was a hit, spawning the sequels "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999) and "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002), both also directed by Roach. The same year as "The Spy Who Shagged Me," Roach had the sports film "Mystery, Alaska," about an amateur ice hockey team in the eponymous fictional town. Starring Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria, and Mary McCormack, among others, the film was a critical and commercial flop. Far more successful was Roach's "Meet the Parents," which came out in 2000. A remake of the 1992 film of the same name, it focuses on the misfortunes of nurse Greg Focker, played by Ben Stiller, as he visits his girlfriend's parents, played by Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner. "Meet the Parents" was popular with both critics and audiences, and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2000. Roach went on to direct the 2004 sequel "Meet the Fockers," which was another huge box-office hit.

In 2005, Roach co-produced the science-fiction comedy "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," based on the book series by Douglas Adams. Over the subsequent years, he co-produced such films as "Borat," "Charlie Bartlett," "Smother," and "Brüno." Roach's next film as director was the 2010 comedy "Dinner for Schmucks," starring Steve Carell and Paul Rudd. A remake of the 1998 French film "Le Dîner de Cons," the film was tepidly received by critics and audiences. Roach went on to direct the political satire "The Campaign," which came out in 2012. It stars Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis as a pair of North Carolinians jockeying for a seat in Congress. Roach switched genres with his next film, 2015's "Trumbo," a biographical drama about the titular blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter. The film was mostly well-reviewed, and earned its star Bryan Cranston an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Staying in the biographical drama genre, Roach went on to direct "Bombshell," which was released in 2019. Based on the accounts of female employees at Fox News who sought to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, it garnered Academy Award nominations for stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. Roach's next film was the 2025 satirical black comedy "The Roses," a remake of the 1989 film "The War of the Roses." It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Kate McKinnon, and Andy Samberg.

Television Career

Roach's first television project was an episode of the short-lived 1993 CBS science-fiction series "Space Rangers," which he co-wrote with Pen Densham. He and Densham also co-wrote the Fox television film "Lifepod," a science-fiction reimagining of the Alfred Hitchcock film "Lifeboat" that premiered later in 1993. Roach went on to co-produce the 1996 HBO television film "The Empty Mirror" and co-write an episode of the Showtime horror series "Poltergeist: The Legacy" in 1997. His first directing job on television was on the 2005 TBS special "Earth to America," which he co-directed with Ron de Moraes and Robert B. Weide. Three years later, he was the sole director of "Recount," a political drama television film about the 2000 US presidential election vote recount in Florida. Highly acclaimed, the HBO film earned 11 Emmy Award nominations, and won Roach two: for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie, or Dramatic Special. He also won a DGA Award for his work.

Roach's next television film was another political drama for HBO: "Game Change." Based on the book of the same name, the 2012 film stars Julianne Moore as Alaska governor Sarah Palin as she's chosen as the running mate of presidential candidate John McCain, played by Ed Harris. Another big hit, "Game Change" earned Roach two Emmy Awards, a DGA Award, a PGA Award, and a Golden Globe. Roach's third political drama film for HBO, "All the Way," premiered in 2016. An adaptation of Robert Schenkkan's play, it stars Bryan Cranston reprising his role as President Lyndon B. Johnson from the play. The film earned eight Emmy Award nominations, including two for Roach. He later directed a fourth film for HBO, the COVID-19-themed comedy "Coastal Elites," which premiered in 2020. Its critical reception was much more mixed. Beyond his television films, Roach directed the short-lived comedy series "The Brink" (2015) and "High Desert" (2023).

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1993, Roach wed Susanna Hoffs, best known as a founding member of the pop rock band the Bangles. Together, they have two sons.

Jay and Susanna have owned a number of homes over the years. Their primary home since 2001 is a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion spanning roughly 6,500 square feet in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. They purchased the property in September 2001 for about $3.575 million​ As of recent estimates, the Brentwood home is valued at approximately $7.3 million​. They also own a property in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In mid-2024, Jay Roach joined a coalition of prominent filmmakers to purchase the historic Village Theater in Westwood (Los Angeles). This group of about 35 directors – including Roach alongside figures like Jason Reitman, J. J. Abrams, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, and others – acquired the famous cinema with plans to restore and preserve it​.