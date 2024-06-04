Last Updated: June 5, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesDirectors
Net Worth:
$50 Million
Birthdate:
Oct 19, 1977 (46 years old)
Birthplace:
Montreal
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 10 in (1.8 m)
Profession:
Film director, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Businessperson, Television Director
Nationality:
Canada
💰 Compare Jason Reitman's Net Worth

What is Jason Reitman's Net Worth?

Jason Reitman is a filmmaker who has a net worth of $50 million. Jason Reitman directed such films as "Thank You For Smoking," "Juno," "Up in the Air," "Young Adult," and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." For "Juno" and "Up in the Air," he earned Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Reitman has also done some directing for television, with credits including episodes of the NBC sitcom "The Office" and the Hulu series "Casual."

Early Life and Education

Jason Reitman was born on October 19, 1977 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to actress Geneviève Robert and filmmaker Ivan Reitman. He has two younger sisters named Catherine and Caroline. Reitman is Jewish, and his paternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. When he was still little, Reitman moved with his family to Los Angeles, California. He spent much of his childhood on the sets of his father's movies. As a teenager, Reitman went to Harvard-Westlake School, graduating in 1995. He subsequently attended Skidmore College in New York, but eventually transferred to the University of Southern California.

Jason Reitman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Film Career

Reitman's first feature film as director was the satirical black comedy "Thank You For Smoking," which came out in 2005. Based on the novel by Christopher Buckley and starring Aaron Eckhart as a smarmy Big Tobacco spokesman, the film was a critical and commercial success. Reitman had an even bigger hit with his second feature film, the teen pregnancy dramedy "Juno," which was released in 2007. Starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera and written by Diablo Cody, the film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Reitman. Cody won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. "Juno" ultimately grossed over $140 million in the United States, making it Reitman's highest-grossing film. He continued his success with his next film, 2009's "Up in the Air," an adaptation of the book by Walter Kirn. George Clooney stars in the film as a corporate downsizer who travels around the United States to tell people they've been laid off from their jobs. Well-received by both critics and audiences, "Up in the Air" received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Reitman's second nomination for Best Director. Reitman also won both BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for the screenplay.

In 2011, Reitman reunited with his "Juno" screenwriter Diablo Cody on the dramedy "Young Adult," about a divorced, alcoholic ghost writer who travels to her hometown to try to reclaim her married ex-boyfriend. Although not as commercially successful as Reitman's previous two films, "Young Adult" earned its star Charlize Theron a Golden Globe nomination. Reitman went on to write and direct the drama "Labor Day," which came out in 2013. Based on the novel by Joyce Maynard, it stars Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin. Next, Reitman directed and co-wrote "Men, Women & Children," an adaptation of the novel by Chad Kultgen dealing with Internet addiction. It was released in 2014. Reitman's subsequent two films, "Tully" and "The Front Runner," came out in 2018. The former reunited Reitman with his "Young Adult" star Charlize Theron, while the latter starred Hugh Jackman as disgraced US Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. Reitman's next film was 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to his father's "Ghostbusters" films from the 1980s. He would later co-write, but not direct, the next film in the franchise, 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." Reitman subsequently returned to the directing chair with "SNL 1975," a biographical dramedy chronicling the events leading up to the premiere of the famed sketch comedy television show "Saturday Night Live."

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Television Career

Although primarily a film director, Reitman has directed some things for television. In 2007, with the advertising agency Bernstein-Rein, he directed the holiday season commercials for Wal-Mart. Reitman has also directed commercials for such brands as Nintendo, Burger King, and BMW. In television series, he directed two episodes of the NBC sitcom "The Office," and directed several episodes of the Hulu series "Casual." Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Reitman directed "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," a miniseries presenting a mock-fan made recreation of the 1987 Rob Reiner film. Streamed on Quibi, the miniseries raised money for World Central Kitchen.

Personal Life

When he was 16 and still a high school student, Reitman moved in with a woman ten years his senior. They stayed together for seven years. After that, Reitman began dating his next-door neighbor, writer Michele Lee, whom he married in 2004. Together, they had a daughter named Josie. Reitman and Lee divorced in 2014.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Joseph D. Reitman Net Worth
    Joseph
    D. Reitman
  2. David Cronenberg Net Worth
    David
    Cronenberg
  3. Damien Chazelle Net Worth
    Damien
    Chazelle
  4. Robert Zemeckis Net Worth
    Robert
    Zemeckis
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Kimbal Musk Net Worth
    Kimbal
    Musk
  7. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  8. Lil Twist Net Worth
    Lil
    Twist
  9. Jami Gertz Net Worth
    Jami
    Gertz
  10. Bob Gunton Net Worth
    Bob
    Gunton
  11. Robin Yount Net Worth
    Robin
    Yount
  12. J. J. Watt Net Worth
    J.
    J. Watt
  13. Miley Cyrus Net Worth
    Miley
    Cyrus
  14. Erica Dixon Net Worth
    Erica
    Dixon
  15. Miles Teller Net Worth
    Miles
    Teller
  16. Mimi Faust Net Worth
    Mimi
    Faust