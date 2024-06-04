Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $50 Million Birthdate: Oct 19, 1977 (46 years old) Birthplace: Montreal Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Film director, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Businessperson, Television Director Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Jason Reitman's Net Worth

What is Jason Reitman's Net Worth?

Jason Reitman is a filmmaker who has a net worth of $50 million. Jason Reitman directed such films as "Thank You For Smoking," "Juno," "Up in the Air," "Young Adult," and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." For "Juno" and "Up in the Air," he earned Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Reitman has also done some directing for television, with credits including episodes of the NBC sitcom "The Office" and the Hulu series "Casual."

Early Life and Education

Jason Reitman was born on October 19, 1977 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to actress Geneviève Robert and filmmaker Ivan Reitman. He has two younger sisters named Catherine and Caroline. Reitman is Jewish, and his paternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. When he was still little, Reitman moved with his family to Los Angeles, California. He spent much of his childhood on the sets of his father's movies. As a teenager, Reitman went to Harvard-Westlake School, graduating in 1995. He subsequently attended Skidmore College in New York, but eventually transferred to the University of Southern California.

Film Career

Reitman's first feature film as director was the satirical black comedy "Thank You For Smoking," which came out in 2005. Based on the novel by Christopher Buckley and starring Aaron Eckhart as a smarmy Big Tobacco spokesman, the film was a critical and commercial success. Reitman had an even bigger hit with his second feature film, the teen pregnancy dramedy "Juno," which was released in 2007. Starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera and written by Diablo Cody, the film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Reitman. Cody won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. "Juno" ultimately grossed over $140 million in the United States, making it Reitman's highest-grossing film. He continued his success with his next film, 2009's "Up in the Air," an adaptation of the book by Walter Kirn. George Clooney stars in the film as a corporate downsizer who travels around the United States to tell people they've been laid off from their jobs. Well-received by both critics and audiences, "Up in the Air" received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Reitman's second nomination for Best Director. Reitman also won both BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for the screenplay.

In 2011, Reitman reunited with his "Juno" screenwriter Diablo Cody on the dramedy "Young Adult," about a divorced, alcoholic ghost writer who travels to her hometown to try to reclaim her married ex-boyfriend. Although not as commercially successful as Reitman's previous two films, "Young Adult" earned its star Charlize Theron a Golden Globe nomination. Reitman went on to write and direct the drama "Labor Day," which came out in 2013. Based on the novel by Joyce Maynard, it stars Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin. Next, Reitman directed and co-wrote "Men, Women & Children," an adaptation of the novel by Chad Kultgen dealing with Internet addiction. It was released in 2014. Reitman's subsequent two films, "Tully" and "The Front Runner," came out in 2018. The former reunited Reitman with his "Young Adult" star Charlize Theron, while the latter starred Hugh Jackman as disgraced US Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. Reitman's next film was 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to his father's "Ghostbusters" films from the 1980s. He would later co-write, but not direct, the next film in the franchise, 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." Reitman subsequently returned to the directing chair with "SNL 1975," a biographical dramedy chronicling the events leading up to the premiere of the famed sketch comedy television show "Saturday Night Live."

Television Career

Although primarily a film director, Reitman has directed some things for television. In 2007, with the advertising agency Bernstein-Rein, he directed the holiday season commercials for Wal-Mart. Reitman has also directed commercials for such brands as Nintendo, Burger King, and BMW. In television series, he directed two episodes of the NBC sitcom "The Office," and directed several episodes of the Hulu series "Casual." Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Reitman directed "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," a miniseries presenting a mock-fan made recreation of the 1987 Rob Reiner film. Streamed on Quibi, the miniseries raised money for World Central Kitchen.

Personal Life

When he was 16 and still a high school student, Reitman moved in with a woman ten years his senior. They stayed together for seven years. After that, Reitman began dating his next-door neighbor, writer Michele Lee, whom he married in 2004. Together, they had a daughter named Josie. Reitman and Lee divorced in 2014.