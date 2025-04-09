What is James Toback's net worth?

James Toback is an American screenwriter and director who has a net worth of -$1.68 billion. As we detail later in this article, on April 9, 2025, James Toback was ordered to pay $1.68 billion in damages after a sexual assault trial in New York. The case, which featured testimony from 40 women, resulted in what attorneys believe to be the largest sex assault verdict in New York state history. His failure to appear at pre-trial hearings resulted in a default judgment against him. Prior to the judgment we estimated James Toback's net worth to be $5 million.

James Toback emerged as a notable figure in American cinema during the 1970s, establishing himself as both a screenwriter and director known for his distinctive storytelling style that often explored themes of power, masculinity, and sexuality. Born in New York City on November 23, 1944, Toback's career in film spans over four decades, during which he garnered both critical acclaim and controversy. His screenplay for the 1991 film "Bugsy," starring Warren Beatty, earned him an Academy Award nomination, representing the pinnacle of his professional recognition. Among his directorial works, "The Pick-up Artist" (1987) starring Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald, and "Two Girls and a Guy" (1997) featuring Downey Jr., Heather Graham, and Natasha Gregson Wagner, stand as his most commercially successful ventures. Toback's films often featured semi-autobiographical elements and were characterized by intense dialogue and complex character studies. Before his reputation was irrevocably damaged by sexual misconduct allegations, Toback was known for his intellectual approach to filmmaking and his ability to secure performances from actors that pushed boundaries.

Early Life and Education

Toback was born to a wealthy Jewish family in Manhattan. His father, Irwin Toback, was a stockbroker and his mother, Selma Judith, worked as a president of The League of Women Voters and a political campaigner. He attended The Fieldston School in Riverdale before enrolling at Harvard University, where he graduated with a B.A. in 1966.

While at Harvard, Toback studied under the literary critic Harry Levin and began developing his interest in storytelling and film. His experiences during this formative period would later influence his approach to filmmaking and the intellectual bent of his screenplays.

Film Career and Notable Works

Toback's entry into filmmaking came through his first screenplay, "The Gambler" (1974), which starred James Caan and was loosely based on Toback's own gambling addiction. This autobiographical element would become a recurring feature in many of his later works.

His directorial debut came with "Fingers" (1978), starring Harvey Keitel as a talented pianist torn between his musical aspirations and his work as a debt collector for his father. The film, while not a commercial success, gained a cult following and was later remade as the French film "The Beat That My Heart Skipped" (2005).

Other notable films directed by Toback include:

"Exposed" (1983) starring Nastassja Kinski

"The Big Bang" (1989), a documentary featuring interviews with people about life's big questions

"Black and White" (1999), which explored racial identity and featured a diverse cast including Robert Downey Jr., Brooke Shields, and Mike Tyson

"When Will I Be Loved" (2004) starring Neve Campbell

"Tyson" (2008), a documentary about boxer Mike Tyson

Toback's collaboration with Warren Beatty on "Bugsy" (1991) represented the height of his commercial and critical success, with the film receiving multiple Academy Award nominations.

Controversies and Accusations

Long before the #MeToo movement brought widespread attention to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, rumors and stories about Toback's behavior toward women circulated in Hollywood circles. His reputation for inappropriate behavior during casting sessions and professional meetings was something of an open secret in the industry.

In 2017, following the Harvey Weinstein revelations that sparked the #MeToo movement, The Los Angeles Times published a report detailing allegations from 38 women who accused Toback of sexual harassment and misconduct. The report stated that Toback would allegedly approach young women, using his status as a filmmaker to arrange meetings that he would then use as opportunities for sexual advances. Following the initial report, hundreds more women came forward with similar accounts spanning decades.

Toback denied all allegations against him, claiming that either the encounters never happened or that any sexual activity was consensual.

$1.7 Billion Judgment

In a landmark legal decision on April 9, 2025, James Toback was ordered to pay $1.68 billion in damages after a sexual assault trial in New York. The case, which featured testimony from 40 women, resulted in what attorneys believe to be the largest sex assault verdict in New York state history.

The lawsuit alleged that Toback, now 80 years old, abused his power in the film industry to sexually assault women across four decades. According to court documents, Toback was accused of prowling the streets of New York, approaching young women with promises of movie roles to secure meetings. The assaults allegedly took place at various locations around New York, including the Harvard Club, his apartment, his editing studio, and public parks.

The six-member jury awarded $280 million in compensatory damages and $1.4 billion in punitive damages after a seven-day trial. Toback did not attend the proceedings, having previously issued a blanket denial that included claims that any sexual activity was consensual. His failure to appear at pre-trial hearings resulted in a default judgment against him.

The plaintiffs in the case were able to bring the lawsuit under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window suspending the statute of limitations for sexual assault claims. While the enormous sum awarded represents a significant moral victory for the plaintiffs, attorneys acknowledged that recovering the full amount might prove challenging, though they maintained that financial compensation was not the only motivating factor in pursuing the case.

Legacy and Impact

James Toback's legacy is now inextricably linked to the sexual misconduct allegations against him and the subsequent legal judgment. Once considered a distinctive voice in American cinema, his reputation has been thoroughly overshadowed by the accusations of predatory behavior.

The case against Toback represents part of the broader cultural reckoning brought about by the #MeToo movement, highlighting how power imbalances in the entertainment industry have historically enabled abuse. Mary Monahan, the lead plaintiff in the case, described the verdict as "validation" after "decades of carrying this trauma in silence."

Real Estate

In August 2010, James paid $2.34 million for an apartment in New York City. The two-bedroom unit is worth around $3 million today.