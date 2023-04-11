What is Jake Paltrow's net worth?

Jake Paltrow is an American film director, screenwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Jake is a member of the famous Paltrow family. His older sister is Gwyneth Paltrow. His parents are actress Blythe Danner the late director/producer Bruce Paltrow. He is the nephew of singer/actor Harry Danner. His cousins or second cousins include actress Katherine Moennig, Gabby Giffords and Rebekah Neumann, formerly of WeWork fame.

Date of Birth: Sep 26, 1975 (47 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Male Profession: Film Director, Television Director, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Jacob Paltrow was born in Los Angeles, California on September 26, 1975. He is three years younger than Gwyneth. Their father was Jewish and their mother is Christian. Jake had a traditional Bar Mitzvah at age 13. The family lived primarily in Santa Monica, California growing up.

Bruce and Blythe met while he was directing stage productions in New York City and she was an aspiring actress. Bruce was a television producer. He created the TV series "The White Shadow" which aired 54 episodes over three seasons between 1978 and 1981. He then served as an Executive Producer of the series "St. Elsewhere" which aired 137 episodes over six seasons between 1982 and 1988.

Today Blythe Danner is best known for starring in the "Meet the Parents" franchise. Prior to that franchise she enjoyed a highly successful television, film and stage career that included a Tony win for Best Actress in the production of "Butterflies Are Free."

Career

Jake followed in his father's footsteps in pursuing a career as a director and producer. Paltrow directed 10 episodes of the television series "NYPD Blue" and two episodes of the TV series "Boardwalk Empire." He wrote and directed the 2007 movie "The Good Night." Paltrow appeared in the 2010 film "Greenberg." He wrote, directed, and produced the 2014 film "Young Ones." In 2015 Jake co-directed the documentary "De Palma." In 2013 and 2014 he was nominated for Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Direction in a Drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire."

Personal Life

In 2010 Jake married artist Taryn Simon. They have two children.

Real Estate

In 1976, a year after he was born, Jake's parents bought a 7,000 square foot mansion in Santa Monica, California. In 1999 they bought the modest home next door. In 2006, four years after Bruce died, the family sold both properties to denim entrepreneur Jerome Dahan for a combined total of $10.7 million. Dahan held onto the properties until 20202 when he sold the smaller home for $4 million and 2021 when he sold the larger home, the main Paltrow mansion, for $11.85 million. Here's a video tour of the larger home, which was the primary property where Jake and Gwyneth grew up:

In July 2007 Jake and Taryn paid $2.12 million for a "Victorian Flat" in New York City's The Portsmouth building.