What is Howard Deutch's Net Worth?

Howard Deutch is a film and television director who has a net worth of $25 million. Howard Deutch is best known for directing the 1980s teen romance films "Pretty in Pink" and "Some Kind of Wonderful," both from screenplays by John Hughes. He also directed such films as "Grumpier Old Men," "The Replacements," and "The Whole Ten Yards." On television, Deutch has directed episodes of various shows, including "Caroline in the City," "True Blood," "Jane the Virgin," "Young Sheldon," and "Will Trent."

Early Life and Education

Howard Deutch was born on September 14, 1950 in New York City to Jewish parents Pamela and Murray. His uncle is actor Robert Walden. After graduating from George W. Hewlett High School, Deutch went to the Ohio State University.

Career Beginnings

Deutch commenced his career in the advertising department of United Artists Records, where his father served as president. He directed music videos for such artists as Billy Idol and Billy Joel.

Film Career

Deutch made his feature film directorial debut in 1986 with the teen romance "Pretty in Pink." Written by John Hughes, it stars Molly Ringwald as a high school senior navigating love, friendship, and family. Others in the cast include Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts, Andrew McCarthy, and James Spader. "Pretty in Pink" was a hit, and eventually developed into a cult classic. Deutch went on to direct two more films written by John Hughes: the 1987 teen romance "Some Kind of Wonderful," starring Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Lea Thompson; and the 1988 comedy "The Great Outdoors," starring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy. Neither were big commercial successes. Deutch's next film was "Article 99," starring Ray Liotta and Kiefer Sutherland and released in 1992. It was a flop at the box office. He went on to direct the comedy "Getting Even with Dad," a 1994 release starring Macaulay Culkin as the estranged son of an ex-con, played by Ted Danson. Widely panned by critics, the film performed modestly at the box office.

In 1995, Deutch had a solid commercial success with the comedy "Grumpier Old Men," the sequel to "Grumpy Old Men" starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as the titular irascible duo. Following that, he directed another sequel starring Lemmon and Matthau, "The Odd Couple II." Released in 1998, it was a critical and commercial flop. Deutch subsequently directed the sports comedy "The Replacements," starring Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman. Loosely based on the 1987 NFL strike, the film was released on August 11, 2000 to largely unfavorable reviews. Deutch went on to direct the 2004 crime comedy "The Whole Ten Yards," the sequel to "The Whole Nine Yards." Starring Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, and Kevin Pollak, all reprising their roles from the first film, "The Whole Ten Yards" was a critical and commercial failure. Deutch's next film was the romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Girl," released in 2008. It stars Dane Cook, Kate Hudson, and Jason Biggs. Although the film was excoriated by critics, it did respectably at the box office.

Television Career

Deutch began directing for television in the late 1980s, starting with work on the horror anthology series "Tales from the Crypt." In the 1990s, he directed episodes of the Fox primetime soap "Melrose Place" and the NBC sitcom "Caroline in the City." Although he mostly directed for the big screen in the '00s, Deutch did direct the 2002 CBS television film "Gleason," starring Brad Garrett as famed entertainer Jackie Gleason. For his work, Deutch earned a DGA Award nomination. He became much more prolific as a television director in the 2010s, after he stopped directing films. Early in the decade, Deutch directed episodes of such series as "Big Love," "Hung," "Ringer," "Warehouse 13," and "Emily Owens, M.D."

From 2013 to 2014, Deutch directed some episodes of the HBO fantasy horror series "True Blood." Over the remainder of the decade, he helmed episodes of "Jane the Virgin," "CSI: Cyber," "The Strain," "Outcast," "Empire," "Claws," and "Young Sheldon," among many other shows. Kicking off the 2020s, Deutch directed two episodes of the short-lived Fox series "Filthy Rich," based on the New Zealand series of the same name. In 2022, he directed the Lifetime television film "Buried in Barstow." Subsequently, in 2023, Deutch began directing episodes of the ABC police procedural series "Will Trent," based on the novel series by Karin Slaughter.

Personal Life

In 1989, Deutch married actress Lea Thompson, whom he had directed in the film "Some Kind of Wonderful" two years earlier. Together, they have two daughters named Zoey Deutch and Madelyn, both of whom are also actresses.

Real Estate

In September 1996, Howard and Lea paid $1.425 million for a 6.6-acre property in Studio City, California. The property features a 6,500-square-foot main house that was built in 1933. Today this home is worth around $7 million.