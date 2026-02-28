What Is George Miller's Net Worth?

George Miller is an Australian director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $18 million. Born in Queensland, Australia, in 1945, George Miller attended medical school and made his first short film with his brother Chris while studying to become a doctor. The film won a competition and soon after, George enrolled in a workshop at Melbourne University. Miller is perhaps best known for his creation of the "Mad Max" franchise. He wrote and directed 1979's "Mad Max," 1981's "Mad Max 2," 1985's "Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome," 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road," and 2024's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

Miller's other credits as writer and/or director include "The Witches of Eastwick" (1987), "Lorenzo's Oil" (1992), "Babe" (1995), and "Three Thousand Years of Longing" (2022) as well as the animated film "Happy Feet" (2006), which was a huge box office success. George has earned six Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year for "Happy Feet" in 2007. In 1996, Miller was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).

Early Life

George Miller was born on March 3, 1945, in Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia. He is the son of Greek immigrants, Angela and Jim Miller. George's paternal grandfather originally had the surname Miliotis, but he anglicized it to Miller in 1920 when he immigrated to Australia from Greece. George attended Ipswich Grammar School and Sydney Boys High School, then he and his twin brother, John, enrolled at the University of New South Wales to study medicine. During his final year of medical school, George and his younger brother Chris made a short film that ended up winning a student competition. In 1971, Miller met Byron Kennedy at a Melbourne University film workshop, and two became long-time friends. They formed the production company Kennedy Miller Productions in 1972 after George completed his residency at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney. Kennedy passed away in 1983, but Miller kept his name in the production company. In 2009, it was renamed Kennedy Miller Mitchell after producer Doug Mitchell got involved in the company.

Career

Miller made his feature film directorial debut with 1979's "Mad Max," which he co-wrote with James McCausland. The film grossed $100 million at the box office, and in 1982, he directed "Mad Max 2," which he co-wrote with Terry Hayes and Brian Hannant. The film won five Australian Film Institute Awards, including Best Direction. In 1983, George directed the "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" segment of "Twilight Zone: The Movie," and in 1985, he co-directed "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" with George Ogilvie. He co-wrote the film with Terry Hayes, and he also produced it. "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" earned Miller Saturn Award nominations for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Director, and Best Writing. In 1987, he directed "The Witches of Eastwick," which earned $103 million against a $22 million budget and received two Academy Award nominations and seven Saturn Award nominations. Next, George co-wrote (with Nick Enright), directed, and produced 1992's "Lorenzo's Oil," which earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen.

Miller co-wrote 1995's "Babe" with Chris Noonan, and he also produced the film. "Babe" brought in $254.1 million at the box office and received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published. In 1997, George wrote and directed the documentary "40,000 Years of Dreaming," and the following year, he directed and produced "Babe: Pig in the City," which he co-wrote with Judy Morris and Mark Lamprell. Miller won his first Academy Award for the 2006 animated film "Happy Feet," which he co-wrote (with John Collee, Judy Morris, and Warren Coleman), directed, and produced. The film grossed $384.3 million at the box office, and in 2011, George directed and produced the sequel, "Happy Feet Two," which he co-wrote with Gary Eck, Warren Coleman, and Paul Livingston. In 2015, he returned to the world of "Mad Max" with "Mad Max: Fury Road," which he co-wrote (with Brendan McCarthy and Nico Lathouris), directed, and produced. The film was a massive success, earning $380.4 million and winning more than 240 awards, including six Academy Awards. In 2022, Miller directed and produced "Three Thousand Years of Longing," which he co-wrote with Augusta Gore. The film received over a dozen Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Award nominations. In 2024, George directed and produced the fifth film in the "Mad Max" franchise, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," which he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. The film earned 15 AACTA Award nominations and won an Australian Directors' Guild Award.

Personal Life

George married actress Sandy Gore in 1985, and they welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 1992. Miller wed film editor Margaret Sixel in 1995, and they have two sons together. Margaret has worked on several of the films George has directed. Miller considers himself a feminist, and in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, he stated, "I've gone from being very male dominant to being surrounded by magnificent women. I can't help but be a feminist." He is a patron of the Brisbane International Film Festival, Australian Film Institute, and Sydney Film Festival.

Awards and Nominations

Miller has won more than 75 awards for his work. He won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year for "Happy Feet" (2007), and he was nominated for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for "Lorenzo's Oil" (1993), Best Picture and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published for "Babe" (1996), and Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Achievement in Directing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2016). George won a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature Film for "Happy Feet" and earned nominations for Best Film and Best Screenplay – Adapted for "Babe." He received Writers Guild of America Award nominations for Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for "Lorenzo's Oil" and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published for "Babe." "Mad Max: Fury Road" earned Miller numerous awards and nominations, including a Critics Choice Award for Best Director, a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film, and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director – Motion Picture.

George has received an honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of New South Wales (1999), an honorary Master of Arts degree from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (2007), and an honorary Doctorate from Griffith University (2008). In 2007, the Queensland Expatriate Awards honored him with The Queensland – United States Personal Achievement Award, and in 2009, he received the French Order of the Arts and Letters. In 2018, Miller was inducted into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame.