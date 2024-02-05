Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: Sep 13, 1985 (38 years old) Birthplace: Seattle Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Musician, Actor, Filmmaker Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Freddie Wong's Net Worth

What is Freddie Wong's Net Worth?

Freddie Wong is an Internet personality, filmmaker, VFX artist, and competitive gamer who has a net worth of $6 million. Freddie Wong is known for his participation with the YouTube channels RocketJump, BrandonJLa, and NODE, and for co-creating RocketJump's action comedy web series "Video Game High School." Among his other notable projects, Wong has a main role on the actual-play comedy podcast "Dungeons & Daddies," which launched in 2019.

Early Life and Education

Freddie Wong was born on September 13, 1985 in Seattle, Washington. He is of Cantonese Chinese descent on his father's side, and of Chinese and Mongol descent on his mother's side. His younger brother is fellow actor and YouTuber Jimmy Wong. As a teenager, he attended Lakeside School. Wong went on to attend the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

Internet Career

Wong launched a YouTube channel, freddiew, in 2006, and found success uploading gameplay footage. The next year, he competed in the World Series of Video Games in Dallas, Texas and took home the top prize in the "Guitar Hero 2" competition. Wong's YouTube channel steadily grew in popularity as he uploaded a variety of comedy- and video game-related content. As he became more renowned, he began to feature celebrity cameos in his videos, including ones by Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Pollak, Eliza Dushku, and Jon Favreau. In 2011, Wong and his collaborators Matt Arnold and Desmond Dolly formed the production company RocketJump Studios and began working on the web series "Video Game High School." Set in a near future at an elite facility that teaches a curriculum of video games, the action comedy series was written by Arnold, Will Campos, and Brian Firenzi, and directed primarily by Arnold and Wong. It starred Josh Blaylock, Johanna Braddy, Ellary Porterfield, and Freddie Wong's brother Jimmy, among others. "Video Game High School" ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2014.

In late 2013, Wong's YouTube channel freddiew was changed to RocketJump, and his channel freddiew2 became BrandonJLa. That year, he appeared in the web series "Bee and Puppycat" and starred in the second season of the web series "The Gauntlet." In 2015, Wong co-created, co-directed, wrote, and edited "RocketJump: The Show." The following year, he served as a guest writer and director on an episode of the web series "Red vs. Blue," based on the setting of the video game franchise "Halo." Wong went on to co-create and direct the web series "Anime Crimes Division," which ran from 2017 to 2018. Later, in 2023, he joined the actual-play web series "Dimension 20," which uses "Dungeons & Dragons" in its games. Wong played the character Dan Fucks in the six "Mentopolis" episodes of the show, appearing alongside Hank Green, Siobhan Thompson, and Danielle Radford, among other players.

Film and Television

In 2010, Wong co-produced the independent horror film "Bear." The year after that, he made a guest appearance in an episode of the NBC television series "Chuck," and produced, co-directed, and acted in a television commercial for the EA first-person shooter video game "Battlefield 3." In 2013, Wong appeared in episodes of the television shows "MyMusic" and "Key & Peele." A couple years later, he was in the film "The Strongest Man." In 2017, Wong served as a co-director, alongside Matt Arnold, on the final two episodes of the Hulu science-fiction black comedy anthology series "Dimension 404."

Podcasts

From 2017 to 2021, Wong co-hosted the podcast "Story Break" with Matt Arnold and Will Campos for the company Maximum Fun. Meanwhile, in 2019, he became a regular player on "Dungeons & Daddies," an actual-play podcast revolving around "Dungeons & Dragons." Also featuring Matt Arnold, Will Campos, Beth May, and Anthony Burch, the podcast focuses on four dads from Earth who get transported to the Forgotten Realms of "Dungeons & Dragons" lore and go on a quest to find their lost sons. Wong has also edited the show.