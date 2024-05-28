Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $300 Million Birthdate: Sep 13, 1946 (77 years old) Birthplace: Glendale Gender: Male Profession: Film Director, Film Producer, Actor, Television Producer, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Frank Marshall's Net Worth

What Is Frank Marshall's Net Worth?

Frank Marshall is an American film producer and director who has a net worth of $300 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife since 1987, fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy, who is the second-highest-grossing producer in history with global box office totals north of $13 billion. Frank Marshall is the sixth highest-grossing producer in history with $9.4 billion in global box office revenue. His most successful film is "Jurassic World," which grossed $1.7 billion. Marshall often works with his Kennedy, with whom he co-founded Amblin Entertainment along with Steven Spielberg. The couple also founded the Kennedy/Marshall Company in 1991 and has a contract with DreamWorks Studios. Frank has frequently collaborated with directors such as Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Peter Bogdanovich.

Marshall has over 100 production credits to his name and has worked on films including "Paper Moon," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Poltergeist," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "The Color Purple," "Back to the Future," "Empire of the Sun," "*batteries not included," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "The Land Before Time," "Arachnophobia," "Cape Fear," "Hook," "Congo," "The Sixth Sense," "Signs," "The Bourne Identity," "Seabiscuit," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Last Airbender," and "Jurassic World." He has directed the films "Arachnophobia," "Alive," "Congo," and "Eight Below" and the documentaries "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," "Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name," "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story," and "Rather." Marshall has been nominated for five Academy Awards, six Primetime Emmys, and four BAFTA Awards.

Early Life

Frank Marshall was born Frank Wilton Marshall on September 13, 1946, in Glendale, California. His father, Jack Marshall (who died in 1973) was a jazz guitarist, composer, and record producer. Frank grew up in Van Nuys and Newport Beach, California, with sister Sally and brothers Matt and Phil. He attended Newport Harbor High School, where he was involved in drama, music, track, and cross country. After high school, he enrolled at UCLA, initially majoring in engineering, and he earned a political science degree in 1968. As a college student, Frank joined the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, helped create UCLA's first-ever NCAA soccer team, and played soccer there from 1966 to 1968.

Career

In the mid-1960s, Frank met director Peter Bogdanovich at a party and volunteered to work on "Targets," Bogdanovich's first film, which was released in 1968. Bogdanovich later offered Marshall a job on his 1971 film "The Last Picture Show," and Frank worked as an actor and location manager on the movie. He worked on five more Bogdanovich films, eventually working his way up to associate producer. Marshall worked with Martin Scorsese on 1978's "The Last Waltz" as a line producer, and he was an associate producer on Walter Hill's 1978 film "The Driver." Marshall's first film as an executive producer was 1979's "The Warriors." In the '80s, he produced films such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981), "Poltergeist" (1982), "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984), "Gremlins" (1984), "The Color Purple" (1985), "Back to the Future" (1985), "The Goonies" (1985), "An American Tail" (1986), "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988), "Back to the Future Part II"(1989), and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989). His first film as a director was 1990's "Arachnophobia," and he followed it with 1993's "Alive" and 1995's "Congo." Around this time, he produced the films "Back to the Future Part III" (1990), "Hook" (1991), "Cape Fear" (1991), "Schindler's List" (1993), "The Sixth Sense" (1999), and "Snow Falling on Cedars" (1999).

In the 2000s, Marshall has produced more than 40 films and documentaries as of this writing, including "The Bourne Identity" (2002), "Signs" (2002), "Seabiscuit" (2003), "The Bourne Supremacy" (2004), "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007), "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008), "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), "The Bourne Legacy" (2012), "Jurassic World" (2015), "Jason Bourne" (2016), "Sully" (2016), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018), "McCartney 3,2,1" (2021), "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022), "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (2023). He also directed the 2008 film "Eight Below" and the documentaries "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (2020), "Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name" (2022), "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" (2022), and "Rather" (2023). Frank has produced the Broadway shows "Escape to Margaritaville" (2018), "Diana" (2021), "A Strange Loop" (2022), "Good Night, Oscar" (2023), and "Water for Elephants" (2024).

Personal Life

Frank married producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1987, and they have welcomed daughters Lili and Meghan together. Marshall formerly served as the vice president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as well as a member of the organization's Executive Committee and board of directors. In 2005, he was honored with the Olympic Shield, and three years later, he was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. Frank has also been a board member or board co-chair of organizations such as Athletes for Hope, the BAFTA North America Board, and the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television's Executive Board. In 1996, George Lucas presented Frank and Kathleen with the American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award. Marshall has also received the California Mentor Initiative's Leadership Award and the UCLA Alumni Professional Achievement Award. He delivered the commencement address at the June 2004 graduation ceremony for the UCLA College of Letters and Science. Frank enjoys music and magic, and he has performed under the stage names DJ Master Frank and Dr. Fantasy. He is a long-distance runner, and he co-founded the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series with Steve Scott.

Awards and Nominations

Marshall received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the 2019 Academy Awards, and he was previously nominated for Best Picture for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1982), "The Color Purple" (1986), "The Sixth Sense" (2000), "Seabiscuit" (2004), and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2009). He has earned six Primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Made for Television Movie for "The Special Relationship" (2010), Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for "Sinatra: All or Nothing at All" (2015), "Laurel Canyon" (2020), and "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (2021), Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking for "What Haunts Us" (2018), and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart." In 2023, Frank won a Grammy for Best Music Film for "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story." He won Christopher Awards for the films "Empire of the Sun" (1987), "Signs" (2003), and "War Horse" (2012), and he earned a David di Donatello Award for Best Foreign Producer for "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" in 1989.

For "The Other Side of the Wind," Marshall received a Special Citation at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and a Film Heritage Award at the 2019 National Society of Film Critics Awards. He has been honored with the ShoWest Convention's Producer of the Year award (1982), the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films' George Pal Memorial Award (1983), the PGA Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award in Motion Pictures (2008), the Visual Effects Society Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award (2009), and CinemaCon's International Filmmaker of the Year award (2016). In 2023, he won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Long Documentary for "The Redeem Team." He has earned two Tony nominations for Best Musical, winning for "A Strange Loop" in 2022; his other nomination was for "Water for Elephants" in 2024.

Real Estate

Over the years, Kathleen and Frank have owned a number of impressive properties in the Los Angeles area. In 2010, they sold their Pacific Palisades home to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson for $26 million. In 2015, they paid $9.75 million for a two-acre property in Malibu and $14.925 million for a Sullivan Canyon home that formerly belonged to "Golden Girls" star Bea Arthur. In August 2023, they listed the Malibu home for sale of $18.5 million. They ultimately sold the Malibu home for $12.7 million.