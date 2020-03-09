Francois Girard net worth: Francois Girard is a French Canadian director and screenwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. He is most likely known for writing and directed the Academy Award winning film The Red Violin.

Francois Girard was born in St-Felicien, Quebec, Canada in January 1963. His debut feature film came in 1990 when he wrote and directed the movie Cargo. Girard directed and wrote the screenplay for the film Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould. He wrote and directed the documentary Souvenirs d'Othello and the movie The Red Violin. Francois Girard directed and wrote the screenplay for the fil Silk and wrote and directed the movie Hochelaga, Land of Souls. He directed the movies Bach Cello Suite #2: The Sound of Carceri, Boychoir, and The Song of Names. Girard also worked in the music department for three films and appeared in the movie Last Night. He won two Grammy Awards in 1996 for Secret World Live by Peter Gabriel.