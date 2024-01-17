What is Duncan Jones' net worth?

Duncan Jones is a British screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $70 million. Duncan Jones is the son of iconic musician David Bowie and model Angela Barnett. Duncan co-wrote and directed the films "Warcraft" (2016) and "Mute" (2018) and directed the films "Moon" (2009) and "Source Code" (2011). Jones also has a "story by" credit on "Moon," and he won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for the film. He wrote, directed, and co-produced the 2002 short film "Whistle," and he produced the 2000 video "David Bowie Concert, Roseland Ballroom." Duncan appeared in an episode of the 2020 miniseries "A Teacher," and he co-wrote the 2020 graphic novel "Madi: Once Upon a Time in The Future."

David Bowie Estate

At the time of his death, David Bowie's net worth was $230 million. Bowie's widow, Iman Abdulmajid Jones, came out best by the will, receiving their large dual-penthouse condo in SoHo, as well as half of the rest of his estate. Duncan received 25% of his father's estate. The other 25% (plus a mountain retreat in New York State) went to a trust for David's underage daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones. Corinne Schwab, Bowie's beloved longtime personal assistant, also known as Coco, got $2 million plus Bowie's former holdings in Opossum Inc. Even Bowie's childhood nanny Marion Skene got a piece of the action, worth a cool million dollars.

Bowie Catalog Sale

In January 2022, David's estate sold the rights to his publishing catalog to Warner Chappell for $250 million. As owner of 25% of his father's estate, Duncan's share was $62.5 million.

Early Life

Duncan Jones was born Duncan Zowie Haywood Jones on May 30, 1971, in Bromley, London, England. He is the son of Grammy-winning musician/songwriter David Bowie and model/actress Angie Barnett. David and Angie divorced in 1980, and Bowie was granted custody of Duncan. Jones' birth inspired his father to write the 1971 song "Kooks." After the divorce, Duncan was raised by David and a Scottish nanny, Marion Skene, in London as well as Berlin, Germany, and Vevey, Switzerland. Jones attended the Commonwealth American School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the boarding school Gordonstoun in Scotland. He visited Angie during school holidays for a few years, but he ended contact with her when he was 13 years old. Bowie married model Iman in 1992, and they had a daughter, Lexi, together. Duncan also has a half-sister named Stacia from his mother's relationship with punk musician Drew Blood, and he is stepbrother to Iman's daughter Zulekha from her marriage to former NBA player Spencer Haywood. Jones studied philosophy at the College of Wooster in Ohio, earning a bachelor's degree in 1995. He then enrolled at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee to pursue a PhD, but he left before graduating to attend London Film School. Duncan graduated from London Film School in 2001.

Career

In 1997, Jones was a cameraman at his father's televised 50th birthday party at Madison Square Garden, and he also served as a cameraman at two of Bowie's concerts at New York City's Roseland Ballroom in 2000. He wrote, directed, and co-produced the 2002 short film "Whistle," and he was a writer and cinematics director for the 2003 political video game "Republic: The Revolution." In 2006, Duncan directed a French Connection fashion campaign that featured two women fighting and kissing, which resulted in more than 120 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority. He made his feature film debut with 2009's "Moon," which starred Sam Rockwell and earned numerous awards and nominations. Jones then directed Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, and Jeffrey Wright in 2011's "Source Code," which grossed $147.3 million at the box office.

Next, Duncan directed 2016's "Warcraft," which he co-wrote with Charles Leavitt. Based on the popular "Warcraft" video game series, the film starred Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, and Dominic Cooper and brought in $439.1 million at the box office. His fourth feature film was 2018's "Mute," which he co-wrote with Michael Robert Johnson. The Netflix movie starred Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, and Justin Theroux, and Jones has said that it was inspired by the 1982 science-fiction film "Blade Runner." In July 2018, Duncan announced on social media that he would be directing a film based on the character Rogue Trooper, who was introduced in the British sci-fi comic magazine "2000 AD" in the early '80s. In July 2019, Jones spoke to "Entertainment Weekly" about the film, stating, "The script is really looking pretty good now. It's getting to the point where we're going to have to start casting and making the thing. It really does look very good."

Personal Life

Duncan married photographer Rodene Ronquillo on November 6, 2012, after a four-month engagement. Rodene was diagnosed with breast cancer on the day of the wedding, and the couple has campaigned to raise awareness for early diagnosis of the disease. Duncan and Rodene welcomed son Stenton David Jones in July 2016 and daughter Zowie Tala Mabsie Jones in April 2018.

Awards and Nominations

In 2009, "Moon" earned Jones a BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer and a nomination for the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film. For the film, he also won the British Independent Film Awards' Douglas Hickox Award, the Espoo Ciné International Film Festival's Grand Prize of European Fantasy Film in Gold, a Jury Prize and Special Prize at the Fantastic'Arts film festival, a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form, a London Film Critics Circle Award for Breakthrough British Filmmaker, a National Board of Review Award for Best Directorial Debut, and a Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award for Best First Feature-Length Film Screenplay. He earned nominations from the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, "Evening Standard" British Film Awards, and London Film Critics Circle Awards as well. In 2011, Duncan received a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation and a Ray Bradbury Award nomination from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.

Real Estate

In October 2019, Jones sold his three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $1.6 million. The home was built in 1935, measures approximately 2,000 square feet, and includes a treetop balcony and a wine cellar. A pool with a waterfall sits on the property. Shortly before listing the home, Duncan paid $3.55 million for a much larger estate in Sherman Oaks.