Diablo Cody Net Worth:

What Is Diablo Cody's Net Worth?

Diablo Cody is an American screenwriter, author, producer, and director who has a net worth of $10 million. Diablo Cody first gained wide recognition as the writer of the 2007 film "Juno," which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Diablo also wrote the screenplays for "Jennifer's Body" (2009) "Young Adult" (2011), "Paradise" (2013), "Ricki and the Flash" (2015), and "Tully" (2018), and she also produced those films and directed "Paradise." Cody created, wrote, and executive produced Showtime's "United States of Tara" (2009–2011) and Amazon Prime Video's "One Mississippi" (2015–2017), and she wrote for the Adult Swim series "Childrens Hospital" (2010). Diablo wrote the book for the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical "Jagged Little Pill," which premiered on Broadway in 2019 and earned Cody a Tony for Best Book of a Musical. Diablo published the memoir "Candy Girl: A Year in the Life of an Unlikely Stripper" in 2005.

Early Life

Diablo Cody was born Brook Michele Busey on June 14, 1978, in Lemont, Illinois. She grew up in an Apostolic Christian household with mother Pam, father Greg, and older brother Marc. Diablo's ancestry is Italian on her mother's side and German on her father's side. Cody attended the Roman Catholic school Benet Academy, and she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media from the University of Iowa in 2000. As a college student, she took a job in the acquisitions department of the university's main library. Diablo later worked as a secretary at a law firm in Chicago and as a proofreader for ads that played on radio stations in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area.

Career

Before finding fame with "Juno," Cody wrote the blogs "Red Secretary," 'Darling Girl," and "The Pussy Ranch." When writing "The Pussy Ranch," an adult blog, she began using the pen name "Diablo Cody," which she came up with when she was listening to the Arcadia song "El Diablo" while driving through Cody, Wyoming. Diablo worked as an exotic dancer after taking part in amateur night at the Minneapolis strip club the Skyway Lounge, and she also wrote for the weekly Twin Cities newspaper "City Pages." In late 2007, she was hired by "Entertainment Weekly" to write a monthly column.

After publishing her 2005 memoir, "Candy Girl: A Year in the Life of an Unlikely Stripper," Cody's manager, Mason Novick, suggested Diablo write a screenplay. "Juno," which was released in 2007, is the story of a teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy, and it stars Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, and J. K. Simmons. The film grossed $231.4 million at the box office and earned Cody numerous awards, including an Oscar.

Diablo's follow-up was the 2009 horror movie "Jennifer's Body," starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, and that year, Showtime began airing her series "United States of Tara." Starring Toni Collette as a woman with dissociative identity disorder, "United States of Tara" aired 36 episodes over three seasons and received two GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Satellite Award nomination for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical, and a Television Critics Association Award nomination for Outstanding New Program of the Year. Cody wrote the short films "Tight" (2010) and "The Magic Bracelet" (2013), and she did script revisions on 2010's "Burlesque" and the 2013 "Evil Dead" remake. "Young Adult" was released in 2011 with Charlize Theron in the lead role and Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson, and Elizabeth Reaser in supporting roles, and it was helmed by "Juno" director Jason Reitman. Diablo's next film was 2013's "Paradise," which was also her directorial debut, and she followed it with the Meryl Streep musical comedy "Ricki and the Flash" in 2015.

Cody co-created the Amazon Prime Video series "One Mississippi" with comedian Tig Notaro, and it ran from 2015 to 2017. The series won a Critics Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series and earned two GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Episodic Comedy. Diablo reunited with Jason Reitman and Charlize Theron for 2018's "Tully," and she wrote the book for the musical "Jagged Little Pill," which received 12 Tony nominations in 2020. In August 2020, Madonna announced that she would be co-writing a screenplay with Cody, and the following month, she revealed that the script would be for her biopic. Though it was reported that Diablo later left the project, a source at Universal said that Cody "simply completed her work and moved on to her next project."

Personal Life

Diablo married Jon Hunt on October 29, 2004, and they were married until 2007. In 2009, Cody married Dan Maurio, who she met during one of her many appearances on "Chelsea Lately," and they have three children. Diablo is a roller coaster enthusiast, and Dan proposed to her while they were riding one. Cody has a tattoo of the Belmont Park roller coaster the Giant Dipper on her arm. In 2019, after states such as Georgia and Alabama enacted legislation that would restrict abortion, Diablo stated, "I don't even know if I would have written a movie like 'Juno' if I had known that the world was going to spiral into this hellish alternate reality that we now seem to be stuck in." She has also said of the award-winning film, "Something that's disturbed me over the years is people perceiving 'Juno' as an anti-choice movie."

Awards and Nominations

In 2008, Cody earned an Academy Award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for "Juno." She received numerous awards for the "Juno" screenplay, including a BAFTA Award, Awards Circuit Community Award, Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, Central Ohio Film Critics Association Award, Chicago Film Critics Association Award, Independent Spirit Award, Gold Derby Award, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award, National Board of Review Award, Online Film & Television Association Award, Online Film Critics Society Award, Satellite Award, Southeastern Film Critics Association Award, and Women Film Critics Circle Award, and it won a Christopher Award for Feature Films. Diablo has been nominated for three Writers Guild of America Awards, winning for Best Original Screenplay for "Juno" (2008) and earning a Best Original Screenplay nomination for "Young Adult" (2012) and an Episodic Comedy nomination for "One Mississippi" (2017).

Cody has received four Alliance of Women Film Journalist nominations: Best Writing, Original Screenplay for "Juno" (won) and Best Woman Screenwriter for "Juno," "Young Adult," and "Tully." In 2012, the Athena Film Festival honored Diablo and her fellow screenwriters Dana Fox, Elizabeth Meriwether, and Lorene Scafaria with the Creativity and Sisterhood Award for their support of each other. Cody has won two Hollywood Film Awards, Breakthrough Screenwriter of the Year in 2007 and Screenwriter of the Year for "Young Adult" in 2011, and she received the LA Femme Filmmaker Award for Achievement in Screenwriting Award in 2009. "Young Adult" won the Chairman's Vanguard Award at the 2012 Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the film also earned Best Original Screenplay nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Central Ohio Film Critics Association, and Georgia Film Critics Association. "Tully" received an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, a Leo Award nomination for Best Motion Picture, and Women's Image Network Award nominations for Outstanding Film Written by a Woman and Outstanding Film Produced by a Woman.

Real Estate

In 2008, Cody and Maurio paid $1.22 million for a 2,206 square foot Hollywood Hills home. They put the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the market for $1.3 million in September 2013, and according to property records, it sold for that price the following month.