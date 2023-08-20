Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Directors Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Oct 3, 1967 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Gentilly, Quebec Gender: Male Profession: Film Director, Screenwriter Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Denis Villeneuve's Net Worth

Denis Villeneuve is a French-Canadian film director and writer who has a net worth of $16 million. Denis Villeneuve is probably best known for directing films like "Polytechnique," "Incendies," "Prisoners," "Sicario," "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049," among others.

Villeneuve began his filmmaking career in Canada, directing a number of short films and documentaries before making his feature debut with "Un 32 août sur terre" (1998). He continued to build his reputation in the Canadian film industry with films like "Maelström" (2000) and "Polytechnique" (2009), the latter being a dramatization of the Montreal Massacre.

His breakthrough on the international stage came with "Incendies" (2010), a powerful drama that received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Its success paved the way for Villeneuve's transition to Hollywood.

In 2013, he directed "Prisoners," a tense thriller featuring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film was praised for its intricate plot and strong performances, solidifying Villeneuve's reputation as a masterful director. His follow-up, "Enemy" (2013), an adaptation of José Saramago's novel, continued to demonstrate his fascination with psychological complexity.

Villeneuve's science fiction films "Arrival" (2016) and "Blade Runner 2049" (2017) cemented his status as one of the leading voices in contemporary cinema. "Arrival," a thought-provoking exploration of language and time, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Director. "Blade Runner 2049," a sequel to the 1982 classic, was lauded for its stunning visuals and profound storytelling, winning two Oscars for Visual Effects and Cinematography.

Early Life

Denis Villeneuve was born on October 3, 1967 in the village of Gentilly in Bécancour, Quebec, Canada, to parents Nicole-Demers and Jean Villeneuve. His mother worked as a homemaker and his father was a notary. He grew up with his three younger siblings. He attended the Séminaire Saint-Joseph de Trois Rivières and then studied science at the Cegep de Trois Rivières. After his secondary studies, he enrolled in at the Université du Québec à Montréal where he studied cinema.

Career

Villeneuve began his career making short films. He won Radio-Canada's youth film competition, La Course Europe-Asie, in 1991. He was heavily influenced by filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick, Alfred Hitchcock, the Coen Brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Steven Spielberg.

Villeneuve's feature film debut was in 1998 when he released "August 32nd on Earth." It premiered in the "Un Certain Regard" section at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival. The film was selected as the Canadian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 71st Academy Awards but was ultimately not nominated.

Villeneuve directed his second film, "Maelström," in 2000. It attracted attention at a number of festivals around the world. It won eight Jutra Awards and the award for Best Canadian Film from the Toronto International Film Festival. His next film, "Polytechnique," was released in 2009. It was a black and white film which was shot primarily at the University of Montreal in 1999. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received numerous honors including nine Genie Awards. It was his first film to win a Genie Award for Best Motion Picture.

In 2010, Villeneuve released his fourth film, "Incendies." It premiered at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals in 2010 and garnered critical acclaim. The film was subsequently chosen to represent Canada at the 83rd Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. It was nominated for the award but did not win. However, the film did win eight awards at the 31st Genie Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Direction, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Overall Sound, and Sound Editing. It was also chosen by "The New York Times" as one of the top ten films of the year.

In January of 2011, Villeneuve was selected by "Variety" as one of the top ten filmmakers to watch. The same year, he won the National Arts Centre Award. In 2014, he released his next film – "Prisoners." It starred Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal and was screened at festivals across the globe.

In 2014, he also released the psychological thriller film "Enemy." For the film, he won the Best Director award at the 2nd Canadian Screen Awards. Later that year, he directed the crime thriller film "Sicario." It starred Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Daniel Kaluuya, and Josh Brolin. The film competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film went on to gross nearly $80 million worldwide.

In 2016, he directed his eighth film, "Arrival." It was based on the short story "Story of Your Life" by author Ted Chiang. Upon its release, the film was met with critical acclaim. It was selected by the American Film Institute as one of the top ten films of the year. It received eight nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was awarded the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation and the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation in 2017.

In 2017, his film "Blade Runner 2049" was released. It was a sequel to Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" from 1982. He served as the film's executive producer and director and received critical acclaim for his work. Meanwhile, he had already begun working on his next film, "Dune," an adaptation of the 1965 novel. The film was released in October of 2021 and became his highest grossing film to date. It starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. Villeneuve also directs the film's sequel, "Dune: Part Two," and a spin-off television series called "Dune: The Sisterhood."

Personal Life

Denis Villeneuve is married to Tanya Lapointe, a journalist and filmmaker. He also has three children from a previous relationship. His daughter, Salomé, is also a filmmaker. He was in a previous relationship with Macha Grenon.