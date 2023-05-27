David Leitch Net Worth

What is David Leitch's Net Worth?

David Leitch is a filmmaker, actor, and stunt performer who has a net worth of $12 million. David Leitch known for directing such action films as "Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2," "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and "Bullet Train." He also served as an uncredited co-director on "John Wick," which he made with Chad Stahelski. As an actor, Leitch starred in the 2005 mockumentary film "Confessions of an Action Star," and has also appeared in some films he's directed.

Early Life

David Leitch was born on November 16, 1975 in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Stunt Performing

Leitch began his career in the entertainment industry in the mid-to-late 1990s as a stunt performer. His first credits included the television series "Sherman Oaks," "7th Heaven," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Moving to film, Leitch did stunts for the action thriller "Perfect Target"; the superhero sex comedy "Orgazmo"; the Western comedy "Almost Heroes"; the sports comedy "BASEketball"; and the superhero horror film "Blade." In 1999, Leitch served as the stunt double for Brad Pitt in "Fight Club"; it marked the first of many times he would stand in for the actor. Kicking off the new millennium, he performed stunt work in such films as "Big Momma's House," "Men of Honor," and "The Score."

Leitch reunited with Brad Pitt for "The Mexican," "Ocean's Eleven," and "Spy Game," all released in 2001. The same year, he performed stunts for Jean-Claude Van Damme in "The Replicant" and "The Order," and had such other credits as "Ghost of Mars" and "Corky Romano." Leitch went on to do stunt work in "Daredevil," "In Hell," "Seabiscuit," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," "Troy," "Van Helsing," "Constantine," "Serenity," and "V for Vendetta," among other films. In 2007, he and his stunt team won the SAG Award for their work on the action thriller "The Bourne Ultimatum"; they also earned a nomination for the historical action film "300." Leitch's other stunt credits include "Speed Racer," "Bangkok Dangerous," "The Hangover," "In Time," and "Jupiter Ascending."

Directing Career

Behind the camera, Leitch started out as a second-unit director on the 2003 Jean-Claude Van Damme film "In Hell." He went on to perform second-unit directing duties on such films as "The Midnight Meat Train," "Ninja Assassin," "The King of Fighters," "The Mechanic," and "Conan the Barbarian." In 2013, Leitch was a second-unit director on "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," "Parker," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," "The Wolverine," and "Escape Plan." He made his directorial debut the following year on the action thriller "John Wick," although only his co-director Chad Stahelski received credit. Leitch earned his first credit as director with the 2017 action thriller "Atomic Blonde," based on the graphic novel "The Coldest City" and starring Charlize Theron. He subsequently directed the Marvel Comics superhero sequel "Deadpool 2," starring Ryan Reynolds. After that, Leitch directed "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," a spinoff of the "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

In 2022, Leitch directed the action comedy "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt as an operative battling killers on the eponymous high-speed transit vehicle. The cast also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Logan Lerman, among others. Leitch next directed the action thriller "The Fall Guy," an adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name. Released in 2024, the film stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman and Emily Blunt as the prosthetic makeup artist with whom he's romantically involved. "The Fall Guy" also features Academy Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, reuniting with Leitch from "Bullet Train."

Acting Career

As an actor, Leitch had his first significant role on the television series "Martial Law," playing the recurring character David Hasbro on the show's first season. Following that, he had guest roles on "Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue" and "Walker, Texas Ranger." Leitch had his first starring role in a film in 2005 when he played Frank Sledge, a chippendale dancer turned martial arts action star, in the mockumentary "Confessions of an Action Star." Leitch also wrote the film. His next substantial part was in the 2010 science-fiction martial arts film "The King of Fighters." Subsequently, Leitch appeared in "The Mechanic." In 2018, he provided the motion-capture performance for the character Juggernaut in "Deadpool 2," which he also directed. Leitch later had brief roles in his films "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Bullet Train."

Producing

With Chad Stahelski, Leitch opened the action design production company 87Eleven in 1997. The company has produced the "John Wick" sequels, among other films. Later, with his wife Kelly McCormick, Leitch founded the production company 87North Productions. Based in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on the production of action films. Its credits include "Nobody," "Kate," and "Violet Night," as well as films directed by Leitch such as "Bullet Train" and "The Fall Guy."

Personal Life and Real Estate

David is married to fellow producer Kelly McCormick. Together they produced a number of Leitch-direct films.

In December 2021 David and Kelly paid $4 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.