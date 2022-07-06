Dude Perfect Net Worth

What is Dude Perfect's net worth and channel earnings?

Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy entertainment brand that has a net worth of $50 million dollars. They boast over 57 million YouTube subscribers on their channel. The group has broken several Guinness World Records. Their television series The Dude Perfect Show started airing in 2016 on the CMT network. Dude Perfect has also had a series of Face-Off videos featured on the Whistle Sports Network YouTube channel. Dude Perfect created a sketch comedy series called Overtime.

Dude Perfect consists of twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Tyler Toney. They are based in Frisco, Texas. They are all former high school basketball players and college roommates at Texas A&M University. They are well known for their trick shots, stunts, stereotypes, and also for their Stereotypes series which have averaged about 10 million views each. Dude Perfect. Their first video premiered on April 9, 2009, a video of the friends performing trick shots at Toney's ranch. The video received 200,000 YouTube views within one week of its release. Their second video was shot at a Christian summer camp called Sky Ranch. It quickly garnered 18 million views and the group sponsored a child from Compassion International for every 100,000 views the video got. After their first two videos went viral, Dude Perfect were contacted by ESPN and clips from their videos appeared on shows like First Take, SportsNation, Around the Horn, and Pardon the Interruption.

Dude Perfect has been featured on ESPN's E:60, First Take, Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn, and SportsNation. They introduced a Panda mascot who appears at Texas A&M basketball games. They have worked for professional athletes and celebrities such as the Green Bay Packers, Tyreke Evans, Jason Belmonte, Tim McGraw, Johnny Manziel, Ryan Tannehill, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Travis Pastrana, James Buescher, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Zuerlein, John Hekker, Jacob McQuaide, Travis Labhart, Tyler Seguin, Paul Rudd, and Jamie Benn. The group released a mobile called Dude Perfect in 2013 and published the book Go Big. Dude Perfect traveled to the UK in 2016 to film a video with stars of the Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea football clubs. In 2020, they released the All Sports Golf Battle. Later that year, they visited the US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and took a 3 day trip aboard. They released a video of their trip as an episode of their show "Bucket List."

In addition to their videos, Dude Perfect have embarked on many business ventures. They launched a mobile game for IOS called "Dude Perfect" in 2011 and later "Dude Perfect 2." They released other games including Endless ducker and That's Lit. They partnered in 2020 with Serious Bean Co., and developed a new flavor of baked beans. Dude Perfect has also partnered with TruLabs and sells personalized merchandise. They released a YouTube documentary in 2020 called "Backstage Pass." Dude Perfect went on their first live tour in 2019, and announced a second tour in 2021. Unfortunately it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dude Perfect released a documentary in 2021 called "Backstage Pass," which look a look at life behind the scenes during their live tour. They released their first song "The Pet Peeves Song" in May 2021. Their book "Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff" was released in June 2021.

Earnings

In 2019, Dude Perfect earned more than $20 million from their various endeavors. They earned $25 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021.