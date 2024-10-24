Last Updated: October 24, 2024
What is Colleen Lopez's net worth and salary?

Colleen Lopez is an American television host who has a net worth of $4 million. Colleen Lopez is known for her work on the Home Shopping Network. She has worked at the network since 1994.

One of her duties at the HSN is exploring new cities and browsing local museums and art galleries. Colleen has developed a fine eye for detail and has created two segments on the HSN, first the Designer Gallery with Colleen Lopez, which showcases jewelry designers she loves, as well as My Favorite Things, a collection of fashion and accessories in a range of relevant styles, which she also adores. Her love of travel and passion for gemstone designs has made her a great asset at HSN.

The Home Shopping Network is a 24/7 home shopping channel on television that began in 1977. The channel is owned by HSN, Inc., which also owns catalog company Cornerstone Brands.

The show is televised via cable, satellite, and some terrestrial channels in the Philippines; you can also shop online at hsn.com.

Getty Images

Colleen was born Colleen McCarthy in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 3, 1959. She got her start in TV in the late 1980s doing infomercials like the microwave product "Brown 'n Crisp."

She has been happily married for over thirty years to her husband Carlos, and they have two grown sons. They live in Clearwater, Florida, which is where the HSN studios are located. During her work on HSN was often joined by the late Suzanne Somers, who would make monthly visits to the network to sell her line of products, ranging from clothing to exercise equipment to food and other items. On the HSN you will see Lopez selling all kinds of items however, her appearances selling jewelry seem to be her favorite.

Colleen Lopez Salary

What is Colleen Lopez's salary per year? $900,000

Real Estate

In July 1998, Colleen and Carlos paid $395,000 for a 3,400-square-foot waterftont home in Clearwater, Florida. They still own this home today and its current estimated value is $2.5 million.

