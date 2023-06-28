What is Cindy Barshop's net worth?

Cindy Barshop is an American business owner and reality TV star who has a net worth of $6 million. Cindy Barshop gained fame as a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and television personality. She rose to prominence as a cast member on the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of New York City." Barshop's participation on the show allowed viewers to witness her dynamic personality and entrepreneurial drive. She is the founder of the renowned luxury spa chain, Completely Bare Spas, which specializes in hair removal and skincare.

Real Housewives

Cindy became more widely known when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Barshop appeared on "The Real Housewives of New York City" for a single season. She was part of the cast during the show's fourth season, which aired from April to July in 2011.

While she was on the show, Cindy was portrayed as an active and busy single mother of twin 15-month-old daughters, Jessie and Zoe.

Completely Bare Spas

From 1998 to 2014 Cindy Barshop owned and operated a Completely Bare Spas. Completely Bare Spas specialized in lasting hair removal for both men, and women. She has also developed her own line of personal hair removal care products that her clients can use at home. They also handled, tanning, skin care, teeth whitening and much more. One of the most popular services and product they offered was Vajazzeling and other exotic embellishments for a female private body parts.

Cindy Barshop was born in Long Island and attended Farleigh Dickinsin University. She has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

VSPOT Medi Spa

In August 2017 Cindy founded VSPOT Medi Spa.