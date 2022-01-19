Chris Pfaff Net Worth:

What is Chris Pfaff's net worth?

Chris Pfaff is an American clothing designer, music producer and reality television star who has a net worth of $8 million. Chris Pfaff is probably most famous for appearing on a series of MTV television shows. Surprised by his net worth? You shouldn't be, given Pfaff's big connections to the worlds of music and fashion, all of which were established thanks to his relationship with his cousin, professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek.

Early Life

Christopher Pfaff was born on January 28, 1988 in Akron Ohio, in the Portage Lake area to be specific. He is the cousin of pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and the brother of Scott Pfaff, also known as Big Catt, who is a music producer. Chris graduated from Coventry High School in 2005.

Rob Dyrdek Relationship

His professional relationship with Rob Dyrdek first began in 2005, when Pfaff moved from his hometown of Akron, Ohio to Los Angeles, California to be Dyrdek's personal assistant. He also wanted to potentially pursue his own career as a professional skateboarder and sign with Ice Cream Shoes. However, he changed his mind after fracturing his skull and suffering a brain hemorrhage after enduring a fall from his skateboard, leaving him in a coma for four days. He did not suffer any long-term effects from the injury but felt like it was a sign that he should move away from skateboarding.

Working as Dyrdek's personal assistant also gained him a spot on Dyrdek's reality series Rob & Big, on which Pfaff often served as the butt of pranks and practical jokes. Chris was portrayed on the show as Rob's quiet and shy cousin from Ohio. He appeared in the reality TV series Rob & Big from 2006 to 2008 and on the series Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory from 2009 to 2015.

Other Ventures

He's slowly succeeded in escaping from the image of the fool that was cultivated on Rob & Big and is now seen as a respectable music producer, having produced for such artists as Yelawolf, Kelly Rowland, and Lil Twist. However, he once said in an interview that producing is more of a hobby for him.

He is also the owner and founder of the clothing brand Young & Reckless, which has its fair share of famous fans. He launched the brand when he was just 22 years old with no experience in fashion, marketing, or branding. He hired a friend who worked in graphic design who sketched and designed the original logo. Young and Reckless had grown into a nationwide brand by 2015 and was sold in over 3,000 Macy's, Dillard's, and PacSun stores. Big names like Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Zac Efron, Kevin Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Puff Daddy, and Lil Wayne have all been seen wearing Young & Reckless clothing. Chris "Drama" Pfaff has really made a name for himself in true rags-to-riches fashion.

Pfaff has also appeared on episodes of the TV series Nitro Circus, Punk'd, TakePart Live, and Ridiculousness. Chris also hosts a podcast called "Short Story Long Podcast," interviewing individuals who have overcome obstacles to achieve fame and make a name for themselves.

Personal Life

It was rumored that he was dating reality star Chanel West Coast in 2011. The pair had met through Rob and became fast friends. There were rumors around this time that the two were engaged, however, they never actually confirmed they were in a relationship.

Chris has been dating social media star and creator of "We're Not Really Strangers" Koreen Odiney since 2019.