Cheryl Burke net worth: Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer who has a net worth of $450,000. She is best known for her work on the popular ABC television game show Dancing with the Stars. In addition to her net worth she has the distinction of being the first two time champion in the show's history, paired with boy band 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey for the first championship win, followed by football legend Emmitt Smith for the second.

Burke grew up in the town of Atherton, California, where she was born into a family of recreational dancers. At the young age of four years old, Burke began taking ballet lessons. After excelling in ballet, Burke opted to change her focus to ballroom dancing, which of course eventually paid off as being the source of her fame and stardom as a result of Dancing with the Stars. Since first appearing on the show in the show's 2nd season, she's appeared in all subsequent seasons. Before that, (but after her first two appearances with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith), she was partnered with celebrities like Ian Ziering, Wayne Newton, Cristian de la Fuente, Maurice Greene, Gilles Marini, Tom DeLay, Chad Ochocinco, Rick Fox, and Chris Jericho. Most recently, she was paired with famous actor and model, Antonio Sabato Jr. in the show's 19th season.