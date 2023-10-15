Bristol Palin Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Oct 18, 1990 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Wasilla Gender: Female Profession: Spokesperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bristol Palin's Net Worth

What is Bristol Palin's Net Worth?

Bristol Palin is an American speaker and reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Bristol Palin is best known as the oldest daughter of Todd Palin and Sarah Palin, the 9th Governor of Alaska and Republican candidate for Vice President during the 2008 Presidential Election.

Since being thrust into the spotlight, Bristol began working with the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, geared toward informing young people about the consequences of teenage pregnancy and the benefits of abstinence. She went on to make several television appearances, first on ABC's Family's Secret Life of the American Teenager and later in the dancing competition show Dancing with the Stars, where she reached the finals, finishing in third place. In the summer of 2011, Palin released a best-selling memoir entitled Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far. In the summer of 2012, she starred in the Lifetime show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp.

Early Life

Bristol Palin was born October 18, 1990 in Wasilla, Alaska.

She was named Bristol for a number of reasons. Her mother worked at the Bristol Inn, her father had grown up in the Bristol Bay area of Alaska, and her mother hoped to one day work as a sportscaster for ESPN, which was headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut. On her father's side, Palin has Yup'ik ancestry, one of the native Alaskan groups of people.

Palin was raised in Wasilla and attended Juneau-Douglas High School. During this time, her mother was the governor of Alaska. She also briefly attended West Anchorage High School in 2008 while living with her aunt and uncle. She then returned to Wasilla and graduated from Wasilla High School in 2009.

Bristol came into prominence at age 17 when her pregnancy was revealed—just as her mother (Sarah Palin) was chosen as the running mate of Republican Presidential nominee John McCain. It was also announced, simultaneously, that she was engaged to the father of her child, Levi Johnston.

Bristol gave birth to her son Tripp on December 27, 2008 and a few months later broke off her engagement to Johnston. He later filed a custody case in a local court, which ended in Bristol's favor. The two were re-engaged in July 2010, but broke it off only three weeks later.

In May of 2009, she appeared on the "Today" show and "Good Morning America" in recognition of the National Day to Prevent Teen Pregnancy. The same month, she was named a Teen Pregnancy Prevention Ambassador for the Candie's Foundation. Her duties as a paid spokeswoman involved attending town hall meetings, talking about abstinence, making public service announcements, and giving interviews on morning talk shows. The amount that she was paid for this role was criticized by some in the media and Palin later clarified her role with the organization and stated that she was not paid to be an abstinence spokesperson.

Career

In addition to her work related to pregnancy and abstinence, Palin has also appeared on various television shows. She appeared in an episode of the ABC Family network series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" in July of 2010. She also was a competitor on the fall 2010 season of "Dancing with the Stars." She was partnered with professional dancer Mark Ballas. The season was televised from September to November 2010. Palin came in third place.

In November of 2010, Palin also made an appearance on the TLC travelogue documentary, "Sarah Palin's Alaska." The following year, she starred in her own docuseries called "Life's a Tripp," which followed Palin as she moved to Los Angeles and then back to Alaska. In 2012, Palin also competed on the all-star Season 15 of "Dancing with the Stars." She was again partnered with Ballas and the two were eliminated in week 4 of the season.

In July of 2018, Palin was cast in "Teen Mom OG" after Farrah Abraham's exit from the show. Palin remained on the show until she quit in April 2019. When she joined the show in July 2018, Palin had also begun working as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in Austin, Texas. She continues working as a real estate agent.

Personal Life

As we stated previously, Palin was thrown into the national spotlight when Senator John McCain chose her mother, Sarah, to be his vice presidential running mate in late August of 2008. At this point in time, Palin was 17 years old and was pregnant. These details played a role in McCain's decision, as his political team told him that the pregnancy could be a liability to his campaign as Palin was unmarried. On September 1, 2008, on the opening day of the Republican National Convention, it was publicly announced that Palin was pregnant and engaged to Levi Johnston, the baby's father. Palin's entire family, including Johnston, appeared at the convention. Johnston later denied reports that he was pressured into a shotgun wedding in order to improve the optics of the McCain-Palin ticket and has stated that marriage had always been the plan between him and Palin.

Two months after her 18th birthday in 2008, Palin gave birth to her son while she was still engaged to Johnston. The couple decided to end their engagement in March of 2009. In November of 2009, a custody and child support case was filed in a local Alaska court. The proceedings were kept public, despite Palin's motion that the proceedings be kept private in order to protect the child's privacy. However, Johnston prevailed in his argument for public proceedings in order to prevent the Palin family's power from playing too large of a role in private proceedings. The former couple later reached an agreement giving primary custody rights to Palin and visitation and child support responsibility to Johnston. Palin began living in a condo in Anchorage with her son while working at a dermatologist's office and taking business courses.

In March of 2015, Palin announced that she was engaged to Dakota Meyer, a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient. The two first met while filming "Amazing America" with her mother in Alaska. The two planned to marry in May of that year but the wedding was called off. A couple months later, in June, Palin announced that she was pregnant with her second child and that the father was Meyer. She gave birth to a daughter in December. In June 2016, Palin and Meyer married. In December 2016, she announced she was expecting her third child and gave birth to another daughter in 2017. In February 2018, Palin and Meyer announced their separation and that Meyer had filed for divorce. The two battled on social media throughout their divorce. The divorce was finalized by August 2018.