Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Buffalo Gender: Male Profession: Music Manager Nationality: United States of America

What is Brandon Davis' net worth?

Brandon Davis is an American oil fortune heir who has a net worth of $50 million. Brandon Davis is the grandson of the late billionaire industrialist Marvin Davis. As a socialite, he has been somewhat notorious for his hard partying and womanizing, having frequently partied with Paris Hilton and dated actress Mischa Barton before getting engaged to Ashley Benson in 2023. Davis has also dabbled in acting and art curation.

Early Life

Brandon Davis was born in 1979 in Buffalo, New York to Nancy and Nebil. His grandfather was Marvin Davis, a billionaire oil tycoon who also invested heavily in entertainment and real estate. Brandon has four siblings: brothers Alexander and Jason, and half-sisters Mariella and Isabella from his mother's second marriage. In early 2020, Jason died from a Fentanyl overdose.

Acting Career

In 2001, Davis began appearing on the Disney Channel comedy series "Even Stevens." He played the recurring role of Bobby Deaver, the middle-school boyfriend of Christy Carlson Romano's character Ren Stevens. Davis was in seven episodes of the show in total. He also appeared on the short-lived CBS legal drama series "First Monday," which aired in 2002. On the show, which focused on the United States Supreme Court, Davis played the son of Joe Mantegna's main character Justice Joseph Novelli. Also in 2002, he starred in Andy Fickman's comedy film "Who's Your Daddy?," playing a geeky high school senior who discovers that he's inherited his recently deceased parents' massive pornography empire.

Art Curation

After spending many years outside of the spotlight, Davis returned in 2016 with an art show pop-up in Beverly Hills. Entitled "Malpais," the show featured works by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi. Davis had reportedly been collecting art for a number of years before this.

Relationships

In 2004, Davis began dating actress Mischa Barton, best known for her role on the teen television series "The O.C." The pair eventually broke up in the summer of 2005. Later, in early 2023, it was confirmed that Davis was dating "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson, with whom he was seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. The two announced their engagement that summer. In October, it was announced that Benson was expecting her first child.

Beyond his romantic relationships, Davis has been a close friend of heiress and socialite Paris Hilton. The pair frequently partied together at nightclubs and restaurants in the mid-00s. They were also seen together at a Jay-Z concert in 2013. On the more acrimonious side of things, Davis was in a highly publicized feud with actress Lindsay Lohan in 2006. Infamously, he shouted that she had a "fire crotch," in reference to her red hair.