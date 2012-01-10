Last Updated: April 10, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Birthplace:
Port Perry
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Stylist, Actor
Nationality:
Canada
💰 Compare Brad Goreski's Net Worth
Table of ContentsExpand
  1. Real Estate

Brad Goreski net worth: Brad Goreski is a Canadian television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Born in Port Perry, Ontario, Canada, Brad Goreski graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor's Degree in Art History. During his summer breaks from school, he held internships at both Vogue and W Magazines, and was subsequently hired as an assistant in the West Coast office of Vogue. This led to a meeting with famed stylist, Rachel Zoe. She hired him to work for her in 2008. When "The Rachel Zoe Project", a reality series about her work and life began airing in September 2008, he became a featured part of the cast. Ultimately, he rose to the position of Style Director within her company. In early 2011, a spin-off series called "It's a Brad, Brad World" was launched. The series chronicles his attempt to start his own stylist business after leaving Rachel Zoe's employ. Brad has been romantically linked to director Gary Janetti for several years and in 2017 they bought a $5.6 million mansion in Beverly Hills together.

Real Estate

In 2012 Brad and Gary paid $2.3 million for a home in LA's Holmby Hills neighborhood. They sold this home in 2017 for $3.25 million. Also in 2017 Brad and Gary paid $5.6 million for a home in nearby Beverly Hills. They listed this home for sale in April 2024 for $9.5 million.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Brad Delson Net Worth
    Brad
    Delson
  2. Whitney Port Net Worth
    Whitney
    Port
  3. Gary Gilbert Net Worth
    Gary
    Gilbert
  4. Kelly Wearstler Net Worth
    Kelly
    Wearstler
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Ashton Meem Net Worth
    Ashton
    Meem
  7. Mike Lazaridis Net Worth
    Mike
    Lazaridis
  8. Jim Norton Net Worth
    Jim
    Norton
  9. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  10. Robert L. Johnson Net Worth
    Robert
    L. Johnson
  11. Finneas O'Connell Net Worth
    Finneas
    O'Connell
  12. Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth
    Megan
    Thee Stallion
  13. Selena Gomez Net Worth
    Selena
    Gomez
  14. James Corden Net Worth
    James
    Corden
  15. Shy Glizzy Net Worth
    Shy
    Glizzy
  16. Stewart Copeland Net Worth
    Stewart
    Copeland