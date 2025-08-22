Last Updated: August 22, 2025
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 25, 1975 (49 years old)
Birthplace:
Hyde Park
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 9 in (1.77 m)
Profession:
Foreman, Coach, TV Personality, Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is "Boston Rob" Mariano's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Survivor Career
  4. Other Television Work
  5. Personal Life
  6. "Boston Rob" Mariano Career Earnings

What is "Boston Rob" Mariano's Net Worth?

"Boston Rob" Mariano is an American television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Rob Mariano, widely known as "Boston Rob," is a reality television personality and strategic mastermind best recognized for his long-running presence on "Survivor." First introduced to audiences in 2002 on "Survivor: Marquesas," Mariano quickly stood out for his sharp gameplay, Boston accent, and charismatic personality. Over the years, he became one of the most iconic and polarizing figures in the show's history, competing on five seasons and finally winning "Survivor: Redemption Island" in 2011. Beyond "Survivor," he has appeared on other reality shows, including "The Amazing Race," and has made guest appearances across television as one of reality TV's most memorable stars. Mariano has also ventured into producing, public appearances, and even authored a book about his experiences. His mix of street smarts, competitive spirit, and family-oriented persona has solidified him as a fan favorite and one of the most successful players in reality competition history.

Early Life

Robert Carlo Mariano was born on December 25, 1975, in Canton, Massachusetts. He grew up in a close-knit Italian-American family and developed a love for competition and sports early on. Mariano attended Xaverian Brothers High School, where he was active in hockey and golf, before pursuing a degree in construction management from Boston University. His strong New England roots and working-class upbringing would later influence his TV persona as "Boston Rob."

Amber Brkich Mariano

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Survivor Career

Mariano's reality television journey began with "Survivor: Marquesas" in 2002, where his aggressive gameplay earned attention despite finishing in tenth place. He returned in 2004 for "Survivor: All-Stars," where he dominated strategically and formed a partnership with Amber Brkich. The season ended with Amber winning, but Rob's influence on the game was undeniable. Their romance became a central storyline, and the couple married in 2005 in a televised CBS special.

Mariano returned again for "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains" in 2010, where he battled Russell Hantz in one of the show's most memorable rivalries. His persistence finally paid off in 2011, when he won "Survivor: Redemption Island," earning the $1 million prize after years of near victories. He later appeared on "Survivor: Winners at War" in 2020, making him one of the most frequent players in the franchise's history. His legacy is defined by strategic dominance, leadership, and an ability to control alliances.

Getty

Other Television Work

Outside of "Survivor," Rob and Amber competed twice on "The Amazing Race," finishing second in one season and proving their strength as a team. Mariano also hosted the CBS reality series "Tontine" (which never aired) and later appeared in shows such as "Around the World in 80 Ways" on the History Channel. He has made numerous guest appearances across talk shows and reality specials, often discussing his approach to strategy and competition.

In 2012, he authored "The Boston Rob Rulebook," a guide to his philosophy on competition and life lessons drawn from his years on television.

Personal Life

Rob Mariano married Amber Brkich in 2005, and the couple has four daughters together. Their marriage, which began on "Survivor," has become one of reality TV's most enduring love stories. Mariano remains devoted to his family, balancing his career in entertainment with his life as a husband and father.

"Boston Rob" Mariano Career Earnings

  • Survivor
    $250 Thousand
  • Total Earnings
    $250 Thousand
