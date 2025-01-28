Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What was Billy Mays' Net Worth?

Billy Mays was an American television direct-response advertisement salesperson who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2009.

Billy Mays became America's most recognizable pitchman through his booming voice, charismatic personality, and infectious enthusiasm for the products he sold. Known for his blue shirt, khaki pants, and distinctive black beard, Mays revolutionized the infomercial industry with his high-energy demonstrations and memorable catchphrases. His career spanned from humble beginnings on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to becoming a household name through products like OxiClean, Orange Glo, and Kaboom. His signature style – speaking directly to viewers in an enthusiastic, authoritative tone while demonstrating product benefits – helped generate billions in sales and transformed the direct marketing industry. Beyond being a salesman, Mays became a pop culture icon whose influence extended far beyond late-night television, appearing in mainstream media and even starring in his own reality show, "Pitchmen," alongside Anthony Sullivan.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on July 20, 1958, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Mays began his career far from the television spotlight. After dropping out of West Virginia University, he learned the art of pitching on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1983, selling the Washmatic portable washing device alongside veteran pitchman Arnold Morris. This apprenticeship on the boardwalk taught Mays the fundamental skills of demonstration sales and how to captivate an audience – skills that would later define his television career.

Rise to Infomercial Fame

In the early 1990s, Mays moved to Florida and formed a partnership with Orange Glo International, which proved to be his breakthrough into national television. His first major success came with Orange Glo Wood Cleaner & Polish, followed by OxiClean, which became his signature product. His distinctive style – wearing a blue shirt, speaking directly to the camera, and punctuating his pitches with "BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!" – became instantly recognizable to television viewers nationwide. Mays had an uncanny ability to demonstrate products in a way that made viewers feel he was speaking directly to them, combining authority with accessibility.

Mays's impact on direct marketing was substantial. Products he pitched often saw sales increase exponentially, with OxiClean alone growing from a $4 million business in 1999 to $200 million by 2009. His success led to the creation of Mays Promotions, Inc., through which he carefully selected products to endorse. Beyond sales figures, Mays became a pop culture phenomenon, appearing on various television shows and becoming the subject of numerous parodies and tributes. His style influenced a generation of pitchmen and changed how products were marketed on television.

Pitchmen and Final Years

In 2009, Mays partnered with Discovery Channel to star in "Pitchmen," a reality show that gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the infomercial industry. The show showcased not just his selling ability but his genuine passion for helping inventors bring their products to market. His dedication to his craft and authentic enthusiasm for the products he sold earned him respect from both consumers and industry professionals.

Tragically, Mays passed away on June 28, 2009, at his home in Tampa, Florida. It would later be reported that he died from heart disease. At the time of his death, his widow reported to investigators that he did not feel well before going to bed the night before his death and that he was hit on the head on an airplane during a rough landing the previous day.

His impact on direct marketing and popular culture continues to resonate. He transformed the role of TV pitchman from a late-night curiosity into a respected profession, proving that authentic enthusiasm and genuine belief in one's products could create lasting connections with consumers.

Real Estate

In 2007, Billy paid $981,000 for a townhome in Tampa. He would die in this townhome two years later. In January 2023, his heirs sold the townhome for $825,000.