Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Jan 7, 1928 - Jan 12, 2017 (89 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Writer, Novelist, Screenwriter, Author, Actor, Film Director, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America

What was William Peter Blatty's net worth?

William Peter Blatty was an American writer and filmmaker who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. William Peter Blatty was born in New York City, New York on January 7, 1928. He died on January 12, 2017 at the age of 89.

William Peter Blatty was an acclaimed author and filmmaker, best known for penning the novel "The Exorcist," which he later adapted into the iconic screenplay for the film of the same name. "The Exorcist" became a cultural phenomenon, both in literary and cinematic form, earning critical praise and achieving significant box office success. Blatty's ability to delve into psychological and supernatural themes, paired with his mastery of suspense, has solidified his legacy as a key figure in the horror genre. His body of work extends beyond "The Exorcist," encompassing novels, screenplays, and directorial projects that reflect his unique voice and creative vision.

For "The Exorcist," William Peter Blatty won the 1974 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also won the equivalent Golden Globe that same year.

Early Life

Born into a modest family, William Peter Blatty's early life was marked by financial struggles and constant moving. His mother, a devout Catholic, played a significant role in shaping his spiritual beliefs, which later became a recurring theme in his work. Blatty's upbringing, while challenging, fostered a sense of resilience and a keen interest in storytelling that would guide his future career.

Education

Blatty pursued higher education at Georgetown University, where he studied English literature. He then went on to earn a master's degree in English from George Washington University. His academic experiences provided him with a strong literary foundation and exposed him to philosophical and theological ideas that would influence his writing. Blatty's education not only honed his skills as a writer but also deepened his intellectual curiosity and engagement with existential themes.

Early Career

Blatty's early career was characterized by a diverse range of writing projects, from comedy screenplays to non-fiction works. He worked in public relations and wrote for various magazines before venturing into screenwriting. Collaborating with director Blake Edwards, he contributed to films like "A Shot in the Dark" (1964) and "What Did You Do in the War, Daddy?" (1966). Though successful, these early works only hinted at the depth and complexity Blatty would later achieve.

The Exorcist

With "The Exorcist," Blatty achieved international fame and acclaim. Published in 1971, the novel explores the terrifying ordeal of a young girl possessed by a demonic entity, drawing on Blatty's own Catholic background. The book's success led to the 1973 film adaptation, directed by William Friedkin and starring Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller and Max von Sydow, with Blatty himself adapting the screenplay. The film became a box-office sensation, earning a then-unprecedented $430 million off a budget of $12 million. The film earned Blatty an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. "The Exorcist" remains a seminal work in horror fiction and a landmark in modern cinema.

William sued Warner Bros., the studio that produced The Exorcist, a number of times over the years. In his 2010 lawsuit William claimed he co-owned the film's copyright and therefore was not a mere profit participant and demanded to inspect Warner Bros' books to ensure he received a fair share of royalties.

Novels

Beyond "The Exorcist," Blatty's literary output includes several novels that showcase his versatility and talent. Works such as "Legion" (1983), a sequel to "The Exorcist," and "Elsewhere" (2009), a supernatural thriller, demonstrate his ability to craft engaging narratives that delve into psychological, spiritual, and existential questions. His novels often blur the lines between genres, infusing horror with elements of mystery, drama, and philosophical reflection.

Other Work

In addition to his novels and screenplays, Blatty also worked as a director and producer. He directed "The Ninth Configuration" (1980), a psychological thriller that explores themes of faith and madness. Blatty's work in film showcases his understanding of visual storytelling and his ability to translate complex ideas onto the screen. Whether as a writer, director, or producer, his contributions to film and literature reflect a unified creative vision.

Personal Life

William Peter Blatty was married four times and had seven children. Blatty passed away in January 2017, five days before his 89th birthday.

Bethesda Mansion

In his later years William spent a time living in Aspen Colorado but ultimately settled in Bethesda, Maryland, where in 2001 he paid $1.75 million for a 10,000 square foot mansion. A few months after his death, this mansion was listed for sale of $3.195 million but his estate ultimately did not accept any offers.