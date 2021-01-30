Will Cain net worth: Will Cain is an American columnist, sports commentator, and political analyst who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for appearing on ESPN and Fox News.

Will Cain was born in Sherman, Texas in March 1975. He graduated from Pepperdine University and earned his JD from the University of Texas School of Law. Cain is the co-host of the TV series Fox & Friends Weekend on Fox News. He hosted The Will Cain Show on ESPN Radio from January 2018 to June 2020. Cain became a contributor for ESPN in March 2015. He has also contributed to The Blaze and CNN. Cain served as a writer and produced for the TV series Fox and Friends and ESPN First Take. He has appeared on other TV series including Hannity, Crossfire, The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Ryen Russillo Show, Mike & Mike, and The Stephen A. Smith Show.