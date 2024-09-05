What Is Tracy Tutor's Net Worth?

Tracy Tutor is an American real estate agent, actress, author, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $50 million. Tracy Tutor is best known for being a cast member on the Bravo real estate reality show "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" (2017—present). Before becoming a reality TV star, Tracy appeared in the films "Exposé" (1997) and "No Vacancy" (1999). In 2020, she published the book "Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room," and it became a "Wall Street Journal" bestseller. Tutor also co-founded UN'SWEET, a zero sugar wine company with products that are "transparently labeled, health conscious, and free from unnecessary additives."

Early Life

Tracy Tutor was born on August 11, 1975, in Hidden Hills, California. She is the daughter of Cheryl Osterkamp and businessman Ronald Tutor. Her father serves as the CEO of Tutor Perini (formerly known as Tutor Saliba), which is one of the nation's largest building contractors. Due to her father's career, Tracy was introduced to the world of real estate at an early age. Tutor attended the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts in 1997.

Career

Tracy made her film debut in 1997's "Exposé," and she followed it with "No Vacancy" in 1999. In 2017, she joined the cast of the reality series "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" during the show's tenth season. Tutor co-stars on the series with Josh Altman and Josh Flagg and was the first female realtor to join the main cast. Tracy is one of Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills' top agents, and she eventually expanded her Beverly Hills team to Texas. She is the sales director of the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel and Residences and has served as the US Ambassador for Dubai's Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences. According to her official website, Tutor has also "consulted for the luxury five-star hotel and resort, Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah on the sales of over 400 million dollars in branded real estate." In 2020, she published the book "Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room," which is described as "a no-nonsense guide to analyzing big egos, deflecting power plays, and taking control of any room."

Personal Life

Tracy was married to residential contractor Jason Maltas from 2005 to 2018, and they welcomed daughters Juliet and Scarlett together. In 2022, Tutor began a relationship with Erik Anderson, a celebrity personal trainer. During an August 2022 episode of "Jeff Lewis Live," Tracy revealed that she and Erik were on a break and that he had moved out a few weeks earlier. A year after their split, Tutor told "The Daily Dish" that a big reason they decided to end things was because Anderson, who is 19 years her junior, wanted to have kids someday. The break-up was amicable, and the two have remained friends. Tracy stated, "Some people might say, 'How the heck do you get over somebody if they're sort of in your life every day?' And, the truth is, we maintained that friendship, and I won't say that every day was easy. There are certainly moments and challenges, but he brought a lot of wonderful things to my life for the past three-and-a-half years."

Real Estate

In 2009, Tracy paid $13.5 million for a home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. In 2019 she put this home on the market for $23.9 million. The home measures nearly 11,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a gym, a children's lounge, and a chef's kitchen. The property also features a swimming pool and spa, as well as a guest house. Here is a video tour given by Tracy herself:

After her split from Erik Anderson, Tutor bought a home in Dallas, Texas, in 2024. She told "People" magazine, "Believe it or not, this is the first time I have lived alone. First it was roommates, then boyfriends, moving on to husband, then husband and two kids, more boyfriends, but always dogs. It is refreshing to come home to my space there and it's exactly how I left it."