Tony Dokoupil Net Worth

What is Tony Dokoupil's net worth and salary?

Tony Dokoupil is an American journalist, author, and television news anchor who has a net worth of $5 million. Tony Dokoupil has spent more than two decades reporting on politics, culture, and major global events. He is best known for his work at CBS News, where he rose from correspondent to co-host of the network's morning program before being named anchor of the "CBS Evening News," one of the most storied broadcasts in American television history. Dokoupil's career reflects a steady progression from print journalism to broadcast reporting, marked by a reputation for rigorous questioning, on-the-ground reporting, and narrative depth.

Before becoming a nightly anchor, Dokoupil built national visibility as a co-host of "CBS Mornings," where he helped reshape the show's tone around accountability-driven interviews and long-form storytelling. His reporting has taken him across all 50 states and around the world, covering war, political upheaval, mass-casualty events, natural disasters, and cultural flashpoints. In parallel with his television work, Dokoupil is also the author of a critically discussed memoir that examined crime, family, and identity through the lens of his own upbringing. Together, these strands have positioned him as a journalist who blends traditional reporting values with modern narrative instincts.

Salary

During his tenure on CBS Mornings, his salary was estimated at $2 million per year. Tony's CBS Evening News salary has not been officially confirmed. When Norah O'Donnell hosted CBS Evening News, she reportedly earned between $6 million and $8 million. His immediate predecessor, John Dickerson, was making $3 million per year. Industry analysts suggest Dokoupil's current base salary likely falls in the $3 million to $5 million range.

Early Life and Education

Tony Dokoupil was born on December 24, 1980. He grew up in the United States in circumstances shaped by instability and personal trauma. When he was young, he was told his father, Anthony, was a successful real estate developer. Tony later discovered his father was actually a major marijuana trafficker during the 1970s and 80s. Dokoupil chronicled this tumultuous upbringing in his 2014 memoir, "The Last Pirate: A Father, His Son, and the Golden Age of Marijuana." Those experiences later became central to his understanding of power, accountability, and the long-term consequences of crime, themes that recur throughout his reporting and writing.

Dokoupil attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a degree in political science. Studying in the nation's capital placed him at the intersection of politics, media, and public institutions, providing early exposure to the mechanics of government and national journalism.

Print Journalism and Early Career

Dokoupil began his career in print journalism, working as a writer and editor at several prominent outlets. He served as a senior writer and editor at Newsweek and The Daily Beast, where he covered politics, national affairs, and cultural issues. His work during this period was characterized by a strong narrative voice and a willingness to interrogate institutions and public figures beyond surface-level reporting.

In addition to staff roles, Dokoupil contributed to other major publications, developing a reputation for blending reporting with broader social analysis. This foundation in long-form journalism later informed his on-air style, particularly in interviews and feature segments that favor context and nuance.

Author: "The Last Pirate"

In 2016, Dokoupil published the memoir "The Last Pirate," which explored his relationship with his father, a major marijuana trafficker during the 1980s. The book combined investigative reporting with personal narrative, examining themes of masculinity, crime, inheritance, and the ripple effects of America's drug wars on families.

"The Last Pirate" received attention for its candor and journalistic discipline, establishing Dokoupil as more than a television correspondent. The book reinforced his credibility as a writer capable of tackling difficult subjects with depth and restraint.

CBS News and On-Air Reporting

Dokoupil joined CBS News in 2016 as a correspondent, contributing to programs such as "CBS Sunday Morning" and covering major national and international stories. His reporting frequently placed him on the ground at the center of unfolding events, reinforcing his reputation as a field-driven journalist rather than a studio-only presence.

In 2019, he was named a co-host of "CBS This Morning," later rebranded as "CBS Mornings," alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson. During his tenure, Dokoupil anchored coverage from Israel following the October 7 terror attack and hostage negotiations, from Rome during a papal conclave, from Uvalde, Texas after the Robb Elementary School shooting, and from regions affected by wildfires in Maui and California. He also anchored coverage of the January 6 insurrection, the war in Ukraine, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

CBS Evening News

In December 2025, Dokoupil was named the new anchor of CBS Evening News following the departure of co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson. The appointment followed a period of transition at the broadcast and signaled a renewed emphasis on field reporting, trust-building, and direct engagement with viewers.

As anchor, Dokoupil committed to an ambitious cross-country approach, reporting from cities and towns across the United States rather than remaining solely behind the anchor desk. Network leadership cited his old-school journalistic instincts, willingness to ask hard questions, and ability to connect with audiences as central reasons for his selection. The role placed Dokoupil among a small group of journalists entrusted with shaping the tone and credibility of network evening news in a fragmented media environment.

Interviews and Reporting Style

Over his career at CBS News, Dokoupil has interviewed a wide range of influential figures, including senior government officials, world leaders, business executives, athletes, and major figures in entertainment and culture. His interviewing style is defined by close listening, follow-up questioning, and an emphasis on accountability rather than confrontation for its own sake.

Personal Life

Tony and his first wife, Danielle Haas, divorced in 2015. They have two children. After their divorce, Danielle relocated with the children to Israel.

Around the time of the divorce, Tony began dating fellow journalist Katy Tur. They married in October 2017. The couple has children together and maintains a relatively private family life despite their high-profile careers in broadcast news. Dokoupil has spoken publicly about balancing the demands of live television with parenting and family responsibilities.