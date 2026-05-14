What is Tina Brown's Net Worth?

Tina Brown is a British and American journalist, former magazine editor, and broadcaster who has a net worth of $20 million. In her prolific career, Tina Brown has been the editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, the New Yorker, and the Daily Beast; the chairperson of Talk Media; the founder of the live journalism platform Women in the World; and the author of such non-fiction books as "The Diana Chronicles" and "The Palace Papers." She has won numerous honors as a magazine editor, including four George Polk Awards.

Early Life and Education

Tina Brown was born on November 21, 1953 in Maidenhead, England and was raised in Little Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Both of her parents, George H. Brown and Bettina Kohr, worked in the British film industry as a producer and executive assistant, respectively. Brown's older brother Christopher also became a film producer. Considered a troublemaker as a child, Brown was expelled from three boarding schools. She still went to college, studying English literature at St Anne's College, Oxford. While there, she wrote for Oxford's literary magazine the Isis and won the Sunday Times National Student Drama Award for her one-act play "Under the Bamboo Tree."

Career Beginnings

While still a student at Oxford, Brown wrote for the New Statesman. Following her graduation, she was invited to pen a weekly column for the literary humor magazine Punch, or the London Charivari. Brown also did freelance writing for the Sunday Times and the Sunday Telegraph. Her contributions earned her the Catherine Pakenham Award for the best journalist under the age of 25.

Tatler

In 1979, Brown was hired as the editor-in-chief of Tatler, which had recently been purchased by Australian real estate tycoon Gary Bogard. During her tenure in that role through 1982, she transformed the publication into a modern glossy magazine boasting covers by many revered photographers. Brown wrote content for each issue of Tatler, and also featured writing from people within her social circle. Notably, she covered the rise to fame of Lady Diana Spencer before she became Princess of Wales.

Vanity Fair

After leaving Tatler in 1982, Brown went to New York City to advise on Vanity Fair, which had just been revived by Tatler's new owner Samuel Irving Newhouse Jr. She served as a contributing editor at first before becoming Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief at the start of 1984. Brown went on to hire film producer Dominick Dunne, whose journalistic contributions to Vanity Fair would help significantly boost the magazine's popularity. Other popular writers followed, including Marie Brenner, Gail Sheehy, Lynn Hirschberg, James Atlas, and Ben Brantley. Vanity Fair also became renowned for its photographs by such major names as Annie Leibovitz and Helmut Newton. Under the leadership of Brown, the magazine's sales climbed from 200,000 to 1.2 million. Moreover, Vanity Fair won four National Magazine Awards during her tenure.

The New Yorker

In 1992, Brown became the new editor-in-chief of the New Yorker. The fourth editor in the magazine's history, she was also the first woman to assume the role. Brown hired a number of new writers and editors who would become staples of the New Yorker, including David Remnick, Malcolm Gladwell, Anthony Lane, Jeffrey Toobin, and Jane Mayer. During Brown's tenure through 1998, the New Yorker won four George Polk Awards, five Overseas Press Club Awards, and ten National Magazine Awards.

Talk Media

Brown left the New Yorker in 1998 to chair Talk Media, which she had formed with Harvey and Bob Weinstein and Ron Galotti. The company launched Talk magazine, which featured celebrity interviews and profiles as well as some political coverage. In early 2002, the magazine shut down amid the post-9/11 advertising recession. Talk Media also launched Miramax Books, a boutique publishing house that had success before it was merged with Disney's Hyperion in 2005.

The Daily Beast

In late 2008, Brown co-founded the news website the Daily Beast with businessman Barry Diller. The website gained attention over the years for columns by Christopher Buckley, Lucinda Franks, John Avlon, and Michelle Goldberg, among others. Brown left the Daily Beast in 2013 and was succeeded as editor-in-chief by Avlon.

Books

Brown has authored some non-fiction books. Her best-selling book was "The Diana Chronicles" (2007), a biography of Diana, Princess of Wales. A decade later, she published a memoir entitled "The Vanity Fair Diaries: 1983-1992," describing her tenure at the magazine. In 2022, Brown published a sequel to "The Diana Chronicles" called "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – The Truth and the Turmoil."

Broadcasting Career

In 1981, Brown joined Tom Brokaw on "The Today Show" to cover the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles. The next year, she hosted several episodes of "Film…," a long-running film review program on BBC One. Brown became more active on television in the 21st century, hosting a series of specials for CNBC as well as the Sunday evening talk show "Topic A with Tina Brown."

Women in the World

Among Brown's other major projects was Women in the World, a live journalism platform she founded in 2010. Intended to amplify women's voices around the globe, the platform consisted of annual summits that brought together female leaders and activists to share their stories and foster social change. It was first held at the Hudson Theatre in New York City before moving to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. In 2012, Women in the World summits started being held around the world. The summits ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Life

Brown married fellow journalist Harold Evans in 1981. They remained together, living in New York City, until Evans's passing in 2020. The couple had two children named Georgie and Isabel.

In 2000, Brown was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. She is officially titled Christina Hambley Brown, Lady Evans.