Tamron Hall Net Worth:

What Is Tamron Hall's Net Worth and Salary?

Tamron Hall is a talk show host, national correspondent, news anchor, author, and producer who has a net worth of $7 million. Since 2019, Hall has hosted the syndicated talk show "Tamron Hall" (which she also produces), and she has worked as a national correspondent for NBC News, a co-host for "Today," and a daytime anchor for MSNBC. Tamron has hosted the Investigation Discovery series "Deadline: Crime" as well as "MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall" and "NewsNation with Tamron Hall." In 2019, she appeared as herself on an episode of the soap opera "General Hospital," and in 2021, she published the mystery novel "As the Wicked Watch," the first book in the "Jordan Manning" series. Hall won a Daytime Emmy for her self-titled talk show, and she is the first African-American woman to be a co-anchor on "Today."

Early Life

Tamron Hall was born Tamron Latrise Hall on September 16, 1970, in Luling, Texas. She was raised by her mother, Mary Newton, and stepfather, Clarence Newton Sr. Tamron had an older sister named Renate Moore (Clarence's daughter) who was murdered in 2004 after years of abusive relationships. As of this writing, Renate's murder has not been officially solved, and Hall spoke to "People" magazine about the tragedy in 2016, stating, "No one deserves what happened to my sister. For a long time I was hesitant about sharing our story. I didn't want to be another well-known person saying, 'Look what happened to me and my family.' But then I said, 'Screw that. I can save a life.'" Tamron attended Temple University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism in 1992, then she moved to Texas for her broadcasting career.

Career

After working as a general assignment reporter at KBTX in Bryan, Texas, Hall took the same position at KTVT in Fort Worth in 1994. In 1997, she was hired by WFLD-TV in Chicago, and she stayed there for a decade, working as a consumer reporter, general assignment reporter, and host of "Fox News in the Morning." Tamron joined NBC News and MSNBC in July 2007 and interviewed Barack Obama before he announced that he was running for president. At MSNBC, Hall was a general reporter as well as a fill-in anchor, and she first gained prominence after filling in for Keith Olbermann on "Countdown with Keith Olbermann." She co-hosted "The Big Picture" with David Shuster from mid-2009 to early 2010, and she worked as weekend anchor and as a substitute anchor for Natalie Morales. From 2010 to 2017, she hosted "NewsNation with Tamron Hall" on MSNBC, and in 2014, she became a co-anchor on "Today's Take," the third hour of NBC's "Today." In February 2017, NBC gave Tamron's co-hosting slot to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, and Hall decided to leave NBC and MSNBC.

In 2013, Tamron began hosting "Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall," which covers murder investigations. On the show, Hall "interviews those most deeply affected and visits the scene of the crime to find out what really happened and why." On September 9, 2019, the talk show "Tamron Hall" premiered, and as of this writing, it has aired more than 500 episodes over three seasons. "Tamron Hall" was renewed for its fourth and fifth seasons in November 2021. Hall has also appeared on television shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton," "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," "The Meredith Vieira Show," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Dateline NBC," "Steve Harvey," "Sister Wives," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Good Morning America," and "The Daily Show."

Personal Life

Tamron began a relationship with music executive Steven Greener in 2017, and they married in 2019. The couple welcomed son Moses Mitchell Hall Greener in April 2019. In 2014, as part of the "Shine A Light" campaign, each "Today" anchor chose a cause to support that year. Hall chose domestic abuse and raised more than $40,000 for Day One New York, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to "end dating abuse and domestic violence through community education, supportive services, legal advocacy and leadership development." Tamron dedicated her Investigation Discovery show, "Deadline: Crime," to her older sister, and she told "The Grio" in 2013, "My sister's case has led me to focus a lot of my attention on domestic violence. We don't know what happened in her case, what I do know is that she was found in a swimming pool in the back of her home, face down, and it was ruled a homicide. My journey to speak out on domestic violence was based on conversations that I had with my sister." In 2014, Hall was honored with Safe Horizon's Voice of Empowerment award, and the organization collaborated with her on The Tamron ❤ Renate Fund, which helps victims of domestic violence "find support as well as a place for friends and family to find resources." Tamron received an Honorary Doctorate from Peirce College in 2016, and she is a member of the nonprofit organization the National Association of Black Journalists.

Awards and Nominations

Hall has earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "Tamron Hall," winning in 2020. She received two News & Documentary Emmy nominations, Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story – Long Form for "NBC News Special: The Inauguration of Barack Obama" (2010) and Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis for "Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall" (2011). In 2010, Tamron won Temple University's Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award and was an Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree, and in 2015, she earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a "powerful story on domestic violence." "Tamron Hall" received NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2020 and 2021, and Hall won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host-Entertainment in 2020. In 2022, she received an Award for Excellence, Television Performer from the NATPE Iris Awards.