What Is Suzy Kolber's Net Worth?

Suzy Kolber is an American football sideline reporter and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Suzy Kolber formerly worked for ESPN as a sports anchor and reporter. When ESPN2 launched in 1993, Kolber was one of the channel's original anchors. She left ESPN2 three years later to take a job at Fox Sports, but she returned to ESPN at the end of the decade. In 2023, Suzy was one of several employees ESPN terminated in a cost-cutting measure. Kolber has served as a producer on "NFL Live" and "NFL Monday Night Football," and she has been featured in the video games "ESPN NFL Football," "ESPN Extreme Games," and "ESPN NFL 2K5." In 2019, she was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

Early Life

Suzy Kolber was born on May 14, 1964, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Sandra and Gene Kolber, and she grew up in a Jewish household in Upper Dublin Township's Dresher community. Suzy attended Upper Dublin High School, and after graduating in 1982, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in telecommunications from the University of Miami in 1986. During her college years, Kolber worked at Coral Gables' Dynamic Cable as a sports director and was a member of the university's water ski team.

Career

In 1986, Suzy worked as a videotape coordinator at CBS Sports in New York City. From 1985 to 1989, she worked for WTVJ-TV in Miami, producing the 5:30 p.m. sportscast. In 1988, Kolber won a local Sports Emmy. From 1989 to 1990, she worked as a freelance specials producer for Miami's WPLG-TV. She also produced the magazine programs "Greyhound Racing America" (1988–1990) and "Cowboys Special Edition" (1990–1991). In the early '90s, Suzy's freelance assignments included working as a producer and reporter for Greenwich, Connecticut's Breeders' Cup Newsfeed, a sports specials producer for Miami's WCIX-TV, a field producer for NYC's "Inside Edition," and a director and producer for NFL Films. In late 1991, Suzy began working as a weekday feature reporter and weekend sports anchor for West Palm Beach's WPEC-TV. She stayed at that job until she landed a job at ESPN in 1993. At ESPN, Kolber worked as a sideline reporter for "Monday Night Football" coverage and covered Grand Slam tennis events and X Games bicycle stunts. She was part of the network's "Sunday Night Football" team from 2001 to 2005, then in 2006, she joined the "Monday Night Football" team, which became the most-watched cable program in history. Suzy worked ABC Sports' Super Bowl XL broadcast in 2006, and that year she became the first woman to win the Maxwell Club Sports Broadcaster of the Year Award. In 2004, "Sports Business Daily" included Kolber on its list of the 10 favorite sports TV personalities of the past decade. She hosted ESPN's "NFL Matchup" from 1999 to 2003, and during the NFL's off-season, she worked as a "SportsCenter" anchor and hosted the channel's coverage of Wimbledon and the French Open. She also hosted the X Games several times.

In November 1996, Suzy left ESPN to take a job at Fox Sports. There, she served as an anchor on Fox Sports Net's "Fox Sports News," reported from NFL games, covered horse racing, and was the network's lead reporter for NFL on Fox coverage. She was also a studio host for NHL on Fox coverage. In 1999, Kolber and Maury Povich co-hosted the Fox special "Opening the Lost Tombs: Live From Egypt." Later that year, she returned to ESPN. In 2003, while Suzy was conducting a sideline interview with Joe Namath at a New York Jets game, Namath told Kolber that he wanted to kiss her and "couldn't care less about the team strugg-a-ling." Suzy replied, "Thanks, Joe. I'll take that as a huge compliment." Namath later apologized for his inappropriate remarks and blamed it on intoxication; he subsequently sought treatment for alcoholism. In 2011, Kolber co-hosted "NFL32" with Chris Mortensen on ESPN2, and in 2014, she began substituting for Stuart Scott on "Monday Night Countdown." She became the permanent host of the show in early 2015 after Scott died of cancer. In June 2023, ESPN fired Kolber and several other employees due to cost-cutting measures.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Suzy married Eric Brady in 2008. The couple welcomed a daughter, Kellyn, that year.

In 2006, Eric and Suzy paid $1.5 million for a home in Essex, Connecticut.