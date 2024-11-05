What is Steve Kornacki's net worth?

Steve Kornacki is an American journalist, author, and television correspondent who has a net worth of $2 million. Steve Kornacki is a national political correspondent for NBC News. He is best known for his election night data analysis when he uses multi-media displays to break down minute details of poll results while wearing khakis and getting very little sleep.

Salary & Contract

In May 2021, Steve signed a 4-year "multi-million dollar" contract extension with NBC. Based on comparable network analyst deals, Steve Kornacki's contract is likely in the range of $8 million, which would break down to $2 million per year. The deal moved Steve beyond MSNBC and political coverage, bringing him to NBC Sports and NBC News. His new contract made him a regular analyst on NBC's "Football Night in America," the halftime report on "Sunday Night Football," the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and Triple Crown horse racing. The deal also gave Steve the option to produce and host a game show for NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Early Life

Steve Kornacki was born on August 22, 1979, in Groton, Massachusetts. He has an older sister, Kathryn, who is a professor at Caldwell University. As a kid, Steve pored over NBA box scores during the Boston Celtics' unbelievable 1980s run. Steve attended Boston University, where he earned a degree in film and television.

Career

Steve's first journalism job was at PoliticsNJ.com. He worked there from 2002 to 2006. He then hosted a political news show on News 12 New Jersey, while contributing articles for a variety of outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Boston Globe, and The Daily Beast.

Steve Kornacki joined MSNBC in 2012 after working at Salon.com and the New York Observer. He became well-known for his detailed electoral analysis and signature style of breaking down voting data on his "Big Board" – a large touchscreen display where he analyzes election results and demographics in real time.

Kornacki gained particular prominence during the 2020 presidential election coverage, where his enthusiastic and thorough analysis of county-by-county results, often working long hours during continuous coverage, earned him widespread praise and social media attention. Viewers noted his tireless work ethic, with the term "Kornacki Khakis" trending on social media in reference to his consistent wardrobe choice.

Beyond election nights, Kornacki has served as the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, appearing on shows like "Morning Joe" and "The Rachel Maddow Show." He's also covered sports data analysis for NBC's Sunday Night Football and the Olympics, applying his statistical expertise to different fields.