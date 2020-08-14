Sophie Grégoire Trudeau net worth: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is a Canadian former television host who has a net worth of $10 million. She is best known for being married to Justin Trudeau.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in April 1975. She hosted the television series eTalk Daily from 2005 to 2010. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau married Justin Trudeau in 2005 and he went on to become the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada in 2015. The couple has three children together. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau graduated from McGill University and the Universite de Montreal. She is involved with charity work and public speaking and she focuses on women's and children's issues. Her husband Justin Trudeau is a member of the Liberal party. He became the leader of the Liberal party in 2013. As a child she was the friend and classmate of Michel Trudeau who is the brother of Justin Trudeau.