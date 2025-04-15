What is Shira Lazar's net worth?

Shira Lazar is a Canadian television personality, actress, and writer who has a net worth of $600 thousand. Shira Lazar is an Emmy-nominated digital culture expert, media personality, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate who has been shaping the creator economy for two decades. She rose to prominence as the founder of What's Trending, a pioneering digital news brand with over 3 million followers that highlights online sensations, pop culture phenomena, and social media trends. Throughout her career, Lazar has seamlessly evolved with the changing digital landscape—from traditional media to online video blogging to social media influence—establishing herself as a visionary who bridges the gap between mainstream entertainment and digital culture. Named one of Fast Company's Most Influential Women in Technology and honored on Variety's Women of Impact list, Lazar continues to expand her influence through speaking engagements, advocacy work, and media ventures that explore the intersection of technology, entertainment, and well-being.

Shira was born in Montreal, Canada, on May 6, 1983. Her stepbrother is Dov Charney, the founder of American Apparel.

Lazar attended St. George's High School before continuing her education at Dawson College. She later moved to Boston to earn a Bachelor of Arts in TV/Video production from Emerson College. This formal education provided the foundation for her future media career, which began in earnest in 2004 when she became the host of the College Sports Television program "1st Person."

Her early professional years saw rapid growth as she established herself in various media roles. In 2005, she worked as a host and producer for Music Plus TV and conducted celebrity interviews for Yahoo. By 2006, she was contributing feature pieces to Hollywood.com and writing for Los Angeles Confidential. These formative experiences gave her valuable insights into both traditional and emerging media formats.

Digital Media

Lazar's career trajectory shifted significantly around 2009 when she became CBSNews.com's first vlogger/blogger, covering technology and media trends through her blog "OnTheScene." This role positioned her at the forefront of the digital revolution in journalism.

The real turning point came on May 17, 2011, when she launched "What's Trending," a weekly live interactive show that would become her signature brand. The program, which initially featured celebrity panelists discussing trending news along with live performances and special events, quickly gained traction. Its innovative format earned recognition with a 2012 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media.

What's Trending evolved from a weekly show to a daily program through a partnership with YouTube, with Lazar establishing it as a pioneering digital news platform. The platform's success established her as a pioneer in digital broadcasting and earned her numerous accolades, including recognition as a Webby Awards Honoree and Streamy Awards winner.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Lazar's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond What's Trending. She co-founded DISRUPT/GROUP, a digital production company that produced online content including "The Partners Project," an interview show featuring viral video stars. This venture demonstrated her ability to identify emerging trends in digital content creation and distribution.

In 2020, she co-founded Peace Inside Live, a well-being organization dedicated to creating customized programs for forward-thinking companies and teams. This initiative reflects her growing interest in mental health advocacy and her desire to bring wellness tools to the creator economy. She also co-authored "The JOMO Journal: A Daily Practice for the Joy of Missing Out," further expanding her influence in the wellness space.

Her entrepreneurial activities led to significant business achievements, including attracting seven-figure investment for the production expansion, distribution, and ad sales of What's Trending from Bedrocket Media Ventures in 2013.

Advocacy and Public Influence

Throughout her career, Lazar has used her platform for various advocacy efforts. In October 2011, she partnered with MTV's A Thin Line Campaign to launch an anti-bullying campaign using the Twitter hashtag #StopBullying. Her commitment to social causes continued with the launch of Creators 4 Mental Health, an initiative focused on bringing mental health tools to the creator economy through events and community programming.

Lazar has become a sought-after speaker at major events including SXSW, VeeCon, CES, and NAB, where she shares her expertise on digital culture, social media trends, and the creator economy. Her influence has been recognized through numerous honors, including being named on NFTNow's NFT100 Most Influential list and Cynopsis Media's Top Women in Digital.