What is Sara Eisen's Net Worth and Salary?

Sara Eisen is a business journalist and financial news anchor who has a net worth of $7 million. Sara Eisen works for the television business news network CNBC. On the network, she serves as a co-host of "Squawk on the Street" alongside David Faber, Jim Cramer, and Carl Quintanilla. Eisen previously co-hosted the CNBC programs "Worldwide Exchange," "Closing Bell," and "Power Lunch."

Early Life and Education

Sara Eisen was born on August 7, 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio. For her higher education, she went to New York University, from which she earned her bachelor's degree. Eisen went on to obtain a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Northwestern University.

Career Beginnings

Eisen began her professional career on Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Television. After serving as a radio host, she became the television co-anchor of the program "Bloomberg Surveillance."

CNBC

In 2013, Eisen joined the television business news network CNBC. The following year, she became co-host of the program "Squawk on the Street" alongside David Faber, Carl Quintanilla, and Jim Cramer. A two-hour morning show, "Squawk on the Street" broadcasts live from the New York Stock Exchange and covers the day's first 90 minutes of trading on Wall Street. Eisen originally co-hosted the program until 2020. Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2018, she co-hosted the early-morning show "Worldwide Exchange" with Wilfred Frost. After that, Eisen briefly served as a co-host of the afternoon program "Power Lunch." She also reunited with Frost to co-host "Closing Bell," which covers the final hour of trading on the US stock markets. Eisen remained on "Closing Bell" until 2023, when she returned to co-host her former show "Squawk on the Street." In late 2023, she became co-host of the new morning show "Money Movers."

CNBC Salary

For her work at CNBC, Sara Eisen earns an annual salary of $3 million.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2016, Eisen married Matthew Levine, the former head of US programming at Bloomberg Television. They have two sons together named Samuel and Harrison.

In 2014, Sara and Matthew paid $2.33 million for a loft apartment in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood. They listed this unit for sale in September 2018 for $2.6 million. They accepted $2.4 million a few months later. In March 2021, Sara and Matthew paid $3.125 million for a new apartment in NYC.