What is Sam Harris's Net Worth?

Sam Harris is an American neuroscientist, philosopher, author, and podcast host who has a net worth of $12 million. Sam Harris' work covers such subjects as rationality, ethics, religion, and politics. He has written such books as "The End of Faith," "The Moral Landscape," "Free Will," and "Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion." Harris also hosts the podcast "Making Sense" and has a meditation app called "Waking Up with Sam Harris."

Early Life and Education

Sam Harris was born on April 9, 1967 in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Susan Harris, earned an enormous fortune as the creator of the Emmy Award-winning sitcoms, "Soap" and "Golden Girls." Susan Harris lives in a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brentwood set on three acres. The property is likely worth around $20 million.

Through his mother, who raised him following her divorce, Harris is Jewish. For his higher education, Harris went to Stanford University, where he originally studied English. He became interested in philosophy after an experience with MDMA, and eventually left Stanford to study meditation in India and Nepal. For a brief time in the early 1990s, Harris served as a volunteer guard in the security detail of the Dalai Lama. After 11 years abroad, he returned to Stanford to complete his BA degree in philosophy. Harris went on to earn his PhD in cognitive neuroscience from UCLA in 2009.

Books

Heavily critical of religion, Harris came to prominence as one of the so-called 'Four Horsemen' of New Atheism, along with Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Daniel Dennett. He published his first book on the subject, "The End of Faith: Religion, Terror, and the Future of Reason," on August 11, 2004. The book appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list for a total of 33 weeks, and won the Martha Albrand Award for First Nonfiction. Harris's next book was "Letter to a Christian Nation" (2006), a response to negative feedback he had received from his first book.

In 2010, Harris published "The Moral Landscape: How Science Can Determine Human Values," in which he argues for a science of morality. He subsequently published the long-form essay book "Lying" in 2011, followed by "Free Will" in 2012. In 2014, Harris published "Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion," in which he talks about such subjects as secular spirituality, meditation, and hallucinogens. The following year saw the release of "Islam and the Future of Tolerance: A Dialogue," which Harris co-wrote with British activist Maajid Nawaz.

Podcast and App

In 2013, Harris launched his podcast "Waking Up," which was later renamed "Making Sense." The podcast covers a wide range of topics pertaining to science, spirituality, and philosophy, and has featured such notable guests as theoretical cosmologist Janna Levin, cognitive scientist David Chalmers, and psychologist Jordan Peterson.

In 2018, Harris released a meditation app called "Waking Up with Sam Harris." The app offers multiple types of meditation, as well as conversations with prominent figures in psychology, philosophy, science, and other disciplines. It also includes lessons on sundry topics, including free will and mindfulness.

Religious and Political Views

A preeminent critic of religion, Harris is opposed to dogmatic faith and the violence it often provokes. He is especially critical of Islam, for which he has been accused of Islamophobia. Harris also objects to the Christian right and its perpetuation of "pseudo-problems" such as gay marriage and abortion. In lieu of religion, he promotes a secular spirituality that is compatible with the rationality of such scientific disciplines as psychology and neuroscience. Harris is particularly fond of meditation, and embraces many aspects of Buddhist and Hindu thought and practice.

In matters of politics, Harris identifies as a liberal and is a registered Democrat. He was an outspoken critic of George W. Bush and the war in Iraq, and has said that Donald Trump "has assaulted truth more than anyone in human history." Harris supports raising taxes on the wealthy, and is also in favor of decriminalizing drugs. Despite his many progressive views, however, he is a proponent of gun rights.

Philanthropy

In 2020, Harris joined the effective altruism nonprofit Giving What We Can. As a member, he pledged to give at least 10% of his income to effective charities. Harris included profits from his podcast in the total.

Personal Life

In 2004, Harris wed fellow writer Annaka Gorton, whose work also focuses on issues related to neuroscience and philosophy. Together, they have two daughters and reside in Los Angeles.