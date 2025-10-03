What is Rosanna Scotto's Net Worth and Salary?

Rosanna Scotto is an American news anchor who has a net worth of $5 million. Rosanna Scotto serves as the co-host of the morning television show "Good Day New York" on WNYW Fox 5 in New York City. She previously anchored the morning, evening, and nightly news on Fox 5.

Early Life and Education

Rosanna Scotto was born on April 29, 1958, in New York City to Anthony, a mobster in the Gambino crime family, and Marion, the daughter of Gambino crime family mobster Anthony Anastasio. She was educated at the Catholic school Visitation Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and at the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights. After graduating from the latter in 1976, Scotto attended the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, from which she graduated with a BFA in 1980.

News Broadcasting

Scotto started her news broadcasting career at the UHF television station WTBS in Atlanta, Georgia. There, she served as a reporter for two programs and as an associate producer for the station's evening news. In 1982, Scotto returned to New York City and became a reporter for "Good Morning New York" on WABC-TV. She subsequently became a reporter for WABC-TV's "Eyewitness News." Scotto held that role until 1986, when she joined the Fox station WNYW as a reporter and weekend anchor. In 1990, she became the lead female news anchor on WNYW. Scotto went on to co-anchor the station's evening and nightly news with Ernie Anastos; she also anchored the morning news.

In 2008, Scotto became a co-anchor of WNYW Fox 5's "Good Day New York," replacing Jodi Applegate. She co-anchored the show with Greg Kelly until 2017, with a brief period in 2012 when her co-anchor was David Price. Scotto was subsequently joined by co-anchor Lori Stokes from 2017 to 2021 and then by former Fox 5 sports anchor Curt Menefee starting in early 2024. Elsewhere on Fox, Scotto has been featured a few times as a co-host on the conservative political talk show "The Five."

Other Media Appearances

Beyond the news, Scotto has made some brief appearances in television series and films. In 1997, she appeared in a cameo as herself on the Fox police drama "New York Undercover," and in 1998 she played a television news anchor in the romantic dramedy film "The Object of My Affection." Scotto later appeared as herself in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot film and in a 2023 episode of the hidden camera comedy show "Impractical Jokers."

Personal Life

With her husband Louis Ruggiero, a lawyer whom she married in 1986, Scotto has a son named L.J. and a daughter named Jenna. She is also part-owner of the New York City restaurant Fresco by Scotto, where she also sometimes helps in the kitchen and greets patrons.