Robin McGraw Net Worth:

What is Robin McGraw's Net Worth?

Robin McGraw is a philanthropist, television personality, and author who has a net worth of $460 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, life coach/television host, Dr. Phil McGraw. They have been married since 1976. She often appeared alongside her husband on his popular show. She has authored a number of books focused on faith and inspiration. She sits on the boards of multiple charity organizations, and runs her own charity, When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation. The foundation's mission is to aid women and children who are survivors of domestic abuse. She recently launched her own line of skincare products as well, called Robin McGraw Revelation.

Early Life

McGraw was born on December 28, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to parents Jim and Georgia Jameson. However, her parents raised her and her siblings in Oklahoma. She grew up with three sisters and twin brothers. She attended Emerson Elementary School and then Duncan High School in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Career

McGraw's career in the spotlight has been primarily tied to her husband's, especially in the earlier years of her career. Since Dr. Phil got his own show in 2002, McGraw has attended ever taping of the show. As the show rose in popularity over the years, McGraw's presence in the audience became a reliable feature of the show and she would always join her husband at the end of the show as they walked off the set together. She sometimes would also provide insight and be featured on the show, raising her celebrity profile even more. Many of her contributions centered around motherhood and various women's issues.

Being featured frequently on "Dr. Phil" led to McGraw being asked to appeared as a guest on various shows like "Rachael Ray" and "Entertainment Tonight." She also had a guest-star appearance on the popular long-running soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful." In 2018, she also appeared as a guest co-host on the CBS show, "The Talk."

McGraw has also written several books. In September of 2006, she published "Inside My Heart: Choosing to Live with Passion and Purpose." In the book, McGraw discusses some of her personal philosophies about faith and her beliefs in Christianity. The next year, she published, "From My Heart to Yours," an inspirational books that seeks to provide advice to women. In January of 2009, her book, "What's Age Got to Do With It?" made the New York Times bestseller list. In the book, McGraw discusses her own path to success.

In 2014, McGraw launched her own lifestyle brand called Robin McGraw Revelation Lifestyle Brand. She landed a contract with the Home Shopping Network in the following year, allowing her products to reach more potential customers. In 2016, she launched the Robin McGraw Revelation's Luxury Skincare Collection.

McGraw is also interested in philanthropy. In October of 2013, she launched her own charitable foundation called When Georgia Smiled. The foundation aims to create and advance various programs for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. She has since teamed up with her husband's foundation, the Dr. Phil Foundation, in 2016. The resulting foundation partners with various local community groups and provides funding through grants to a number of different organizations working in the domestic violence and assault space. Additionally, the foundation organizes community outreach events like food drives, bake sales, fitness clinics, and homeless outreach.

Personal Life

In 1973, McGraw met her future husband, Phil McGraw, who was in the process of annulling his marriage to his first wife, whom he had married three years earlier when he was 20 years old. The two began dating and then married in 1976. The couple have had two children together – Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw.

Real Estate

In 2008, Dr. Phil and Robin bought a home in Beverly Hills for $7 million. In 2010 they listed this home for $16.5 million. In April 2011 they sold it for $12 million.

In 2010, the McGraws bought a huge hillside home in Beverly Hills for $29.5 million. The house is a Mediterranean-style villa on three acres that has a 14,000-square-foot main house with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's also a guesthouse and a pool. This is their primary residence today.

In 2011, McGraw and his wife listed another Beverly Hills house for $6.35 million. This house did not find a buyer. They re-listed it in January 2020 for $5.75 million. It features a gun lined dining room and other eclectic finishes that can be included in the sale if the buyers wants.