Poppy Harlow Net Worth

What is Poppy Harlow's Net Worth?

Poppy Harlow is an American journalist who has a net worth of $8 million. Poppy Harlow is best known for hosting programs like "CNN This Morning." She was an intern at CBS and then worked for CBS MarketWatch before becoming an anchor and reporter for NY1 News. Harlow took a job with the Forbes.com Video Network in 2007. In 2012 she was named a New York based CNN correspondent after joining the network in 2008 as anchor for CNNMoney.com and a reporter for CNN, HLN, and CNN International.

Early Life

Poppy Harlow was born on May 2, 1982 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents James Lee Harlow and Mary Louise Baird. At birth, she was given the name Katharine Julia Harlow but earned the nickname "Poppy" as a child, which stuck throughout her life. Her father, who worked as an attorney, died when she was 15 years old. She attended The Blake School, a private college preparatory school in Minneapolis, graduating in 2001. She then enrolled at Columbia University where she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies.

Career

Harlow interned at CBS while in college. Upon graduating with her degree, she continued working for CBS MarketWatch. She then worked as an assistant producer for CBS Newspath after graduation. As she continued developing a positive reputation for herself, she landed a job as an anchor and reporter for NY1 News Local Edition. While working there, she covered the Staten Island and New Jersey areas and focused on reporting on issues of local politics, the economy, and cultural events.

In September of 2007, Harlow was hired by Forbes.com Video Network to cover additional topics in fashion, entertainment, and business. The following year, in 2008, Harlow joined CNN and served as the anchor for CNNMoney.com. She also reported for CNN, CNN International, and HLN. She was promoted to a New York CNN-correspondent in April of 2012. She won the Gracie Award for best online investigative program or feature and SABEW's Best in Business award.

The following year, in 2013, while reporting on the conviction of two Steubenville, Ohio high school football players for the rape of a 16-year-old girl, Harlow ran into controversy when she seemed to express sympathy for the football players on air. A petition requesting that CNN apologize for this behavior was signed by over 250,000 people within two days of Harlow's report.

In December of 2015, Harlow passed out briefly while live on the air, sitting at the anchor desk. She was pregnant at the time. Soon after, she reappeared on air and said she was fine and had merely gotten hot. She was examined at a hospital and reported that both she and her unborn daughter were well.

Beginning in February of 2017, Harlow and Jim Sciutto took over as the new co-anchors of "CNN Newsroom" every morning from 9 to 11 A.M. as former anchor, Carol Costello, had moved to HLN. In September of 2022, it was announced that Harlow would co-anchor the new CNN revamped morning show with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins later in the year. The show was announced to be called "CNN This Morning" in December of 2022.

Personal Life

Harlow is married to Sinisa Babcic. The couple have two children together – a daughter born in April of 2016 and a son born in February of 2018. Harlow returned to school later in life, enrolling in a Master of Studies of Law program at Yale Law School, which she completed in 2022. The same year, she was awarded a John Jay Award from her alma mater, Columbia College.