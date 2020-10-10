Philip K. Dick net worth: Philip K. Dick was an American writer who had a net worth of $250 thousand at the time of his death in 1982. That's the same as around $600 thousand in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation. Despite a level of cult-readership, Philip lived most of his adult life bordering on poverty. Furthermore, he donated much of the wealth he received during his lifetime to children's charities.

Dick is known for writing several books that have been turned into Hollywood movies and television shows including, notably 1982's "Blade Runner", 1990's "Total Recall" and 2002's "Minority Report". He died four months before "Blade Runner" was released in theaters.

Philip K. Dick was born in Chicago, Illinois in December 1928. During his life, Philip authored more than 40 published novels and more than 120 short stories which mainly appeared in science fiction magazines. He won a Hugo Award for Best Novel for the 1962 book "The Man in the High Castle". In 1968 he wrote "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" and in 1969 he wrote "Ubik". In 1977 he wrote "A Scanner Darkly". In 1981 he wrote "VALIS".

In 1974 Philip won the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel for "Flow My Tears".

His works contributed to films including "Blade Runner", "Total Recall", "Minority Report", "A Scanner Darkly", and "The Adjustment Bureau". Several of his works have also been adapted into television series, including Amazon's version of "The Man in the High Castle".

After "Total Recall" became one of the biggest box-office hits of 1990, earning $120 million worldwide, Philip's short stories and novels became extremely hot licensing commodities around Hollywood.

Philip K. Dick passed away on March 2, 1982 at 53 years old after a stroke.

Estate: Soon after his death, Philip's three children Leslie, Isa and Chris created the "Philip K. Dick Testamentary Trust" to hold the intellectual property rights to their father's works and other assets. They eventually also launched "Electric Shepherd Productions LLC" as a production company to adapt and promote their father's work into films and TV series. The three children each own 1/3 of the two companies. Over the ensuing decades after Philips death, his estate generated tens of millions of dollars from book royalties, rights and licensing fees. For example, in 2003 his estate licensed the rights to one of Philips short stories for $2 million. The resulting movie was the 2003 Ben Affleck movie "Paycheck".