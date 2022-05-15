Peter Doocy Net Worth:

What Is Peter Doocy's Net Worth and Salary?

Peter Doocy is an American journalist who has a net worth of $2 million. Doocy works as a White House correspondent for Fox News. He is the son of Steve Doocy, who has been a "Fox & Friends" anchor since 1998. Peter has appeared on television shows such as "Good Day L.A.," "The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson," "The Kelly File," "Shepard Smith Reporting," "Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner," "Fox and Friends First," "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and "Hannity."

Early Life

Peter Doocy was born Peter James Doocy on July 21, 1987, in Washington, D.C. He is the son of Kathy Gerrity and Steve Doocy. Peter's parents co-wrote "The Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile" and "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home," and Steve wrote the books "The Mr. & Mrs. Happy Handbook: Everything I Know About Love and Marriage" and "Tales from the Dad Side: Misadventures in Fatherhood." Doocy has two younger sisters, Sally and Mary, and in high school, he worked at a grocery store and had an internship at Fox News. Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Villanova University in 2009, and as a college student, he was a reporter for Palestra.net.

Career

Fox News hired Doocy after he graduated from Villanova University, and he lived in Chicago and New York before moving to Washington, D.C. in 2010. In 2014, he hosted the Fox News documentary "The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden" and interviewed former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill; the documentary was reportedly the highest-rated documentary in the network's history. In 2017, Peter asked Senator John McCain of Donald Trump, "Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you're not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?" McCain responded with his own question: "Why would you say something that stupid?" Peter was a campaign reporter during the midterm elections in 2018, and in 2020, he reported on the Democratic presidential primaries and Joe Biden's campaign.

In early 2021, Doocy was named a Fox News White House correspondent and became known for asking President Biden and Press Secretary Jen Psaki "awkward questions" that provoked annoyed responses; some of these exchanges were made into internet memes. In one exchange, Peter asked President Biden, "Mr. President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?," to which Biden responded, "You. He sent his best." In another, Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?," and Biden was caught on a hot mic sarcastically remarking, "It's a great asset — more inflation…What a stupid son of a bitch." Biden called Doocy within a hour of the incident and told him, "It's nothing personal, pal." Ahead of her last day as Press Secretary in May 2022, Psaki said that she would miss Doocy, stating, "I think we have a very good professional relationship and I understand that he's coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report and the outlet he works for, and I respect that, and we have healthy debates and discussions."

Fox News Salary

Peter Doocy's annual salary at Fox News is $750 thousand.

Personal Life

Peter married Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn on April 26, 2021, and his father served as his best man. In January 2022, Steve announced that he, Kathy, and Peter had contracted COVID-19 after gathering for the holidays. During his first White House press briefing after his recovery, Doocy asked Jen Psaki, "I'm triple-vaxxed … You're triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?" Psaki explained, "You are 17 times more likely to go to the hospital if you're not vaccinated, 20 times more likely to die. So yes, the impact for people who are unvaccinated is far more dire than for those who are vaccinated."